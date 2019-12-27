‘Star Wars’ TV series ‘Mandalorian’ confirmed for season two
“The Mandalorian,” the live-action “Star Wars” television series which introduced the world to Baby Yoda, has been confirmed for a second season.
Creator Jon Favreau posted the news on Twitter Friday, the same day the first season drew to a close on streaming platform Disney+.
“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” wrote Favreau, along with an image of a troll-like green space alien.
While a second installment was widely expected — Favreau had openly discussed working on it before “The Mandalorian” even launched — the release date was welcomed by “Star Wars” fans.
The hit series follows a mysterious bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) who roams the galaxy’s lawless outer reaches looking for mercenary work.
During the first season he formed an unlikely bond with a small, impossibly cute creature officially called “The Child,” but dubbed Baby Yoda by its legions of online fans.
The mischievous, wide-eyed tyke has launched thousands of memes, knocked Democratic presidential candidates off the top of news searches, and drawn devoted praise from Hollywood A-listers.
Its online nickname stems from its obvious resemblance to Yoda from the original trilogy. But as “Mandalorian” is set years after those films, it appears to be a new character.
“Like he had any choice. Had Baby Yoda not been given another season, social media bounty hunters would have encased Jon (Favreau) in Carbonite,” tweeted industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.
The news comes as “Star Wars” film “The Rise of Skywalker” dominates movie theater box offices around the world.
Despite poor reviews, the conclusion to the decades-spanning “Skywalker saga” of films has already taken $572 million worldwide since its release last week, Disney said Friday.
Disney boss Bob Iger told AFP at the film’s premiere this month that the success of “Mandalorian” was crucial to the franchise’s future.
“As ‘Mandalorian’ points out, this is just the beginning of what could be an endless set of tales told from galaxies far, far away,” he said.
“‘The Mandalorian’ has given us the ability to be even a little bit more patient (releasing new films) because we feel we’re serving ‘Star Wars’ fans.
“And that gives us, I think, the luxury of being even more methodical about this.”
© 2019 AFP
Trump’s tariffs backfired — leading to job losses and higher prices: Federal Reserve study
According to a Federal Reserve study released this week, President Trump's import tariffs backfired and led to job losses and higher price, MarketWatch reports.
“We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices,” concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.
“While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” the paper added.
Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.
It was Trump's 251st day spent at a golf course as president.
According to a White House pool report, it "rained hard for a bit" while Trump was at the course.
Denouncing corporate climate profiteers, comedy Icon Lily Tomlin arrested at #FireDrillFriday protest in DC
This week's civil disobedience organized by Jane Fonda came as youth activists took to streets worldwide for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of the year.
Octogenarian actor and comedian Lily Tomlin was arrested Friday on Capitol Hill for participating in the weekly climate-focused civil disobedience campaign launched in October by her longtime friend and co-star Jane Fonda.