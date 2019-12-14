Superman’s cape and Bilbo’s pipe up for grabs in Hollywood auction
Superman’s very first cape and Bilbo Baggins’ pipe are each forecast to raise $100,000-$200,000 at a blockbuster auction of rare Hollywood memorabilia next week.
The props from Christopher Reeve’s “Superman” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy will headline Monday’s sale of some 400 cinephile items at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.
Spokesman Jason DeBord said it was “very rare to have something that is identifiable” surviving from the first Superman film in 1978.
“It is such a beloved film — Christopher Reeve was amazing. There has never been a Superman like him,” he said. “It can go for just a couple hundred thousand dollars; it can go for half a million dollars.”
The pipe was used by Ian Holm in “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and according to the auction house is the only example from the film known to be in collectors’ hands.
Bilbo used the pipe to blow smoke rings from “the finest weed in the Southfarthing” — before the hobbit’s efforts are upstaged by Gandalf’s elaborate, galleon-shaped smoke exhalations.
They will go under the hammer alongside the “most important collection” of Star Trek memorabilia ever auctioned, according to organizers, including a jacket worn by William Shatner’s Captain Kirk in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” estimated at $80,000-$100,000.
Also for sale by the Beverly Hills auctioneer will be items from classics such as “The Maltese Falcon” and “Gone with the Wind” through to 1990s hits “Jurassic Park” and “Forrest Gump.”
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell in battle with White House over calling Senate impeachment trial witnesses: report
As the Senate braces for the expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, there is a battle going on between the White House and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) over tactics -- specifically a desire by the president to have an extended trial that will include witnesses he wants to see testify.
According to a report in the New York Times, Trump would like to see former Vice President Joe Bidens' son Hunter called to testify along with the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment inquiry. Additionally, the president wants to House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to take the stand.
Breaking Banner
North Korea conducts ‘crucial test’ at Sohae launch site: report
North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching.
The announcement comes a day before US Special Envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in Seoul for a three-day visit, and after the United States tested a medium-range ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.
"Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on December 13," a spokesman for the North's National Academy of Defence Science said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
Breaking Banner
US-China trade deal gets tepid reception
US officials announced a truce in the trade war with China with much fanfare, but economists and trade experts call it largely a victory for Beijing.
After a dispute that raged for close to two years, with several fumbled efforts at a resolution, the US agreed to cancel planned tariffs and rollback others immediately, without a similar commitment from China to lift tariffs it imposed on the US.
"Pardon me if I don't pop champagne, but aside from a cessation of continued escalation, there is not much worth cheering," leading China expert Scott Kennedy said in an analysis of the agreement.