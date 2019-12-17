Superman’s cape sells for nearly $200,000 in Hollywood auction
Superman’s very first movie cape was sold for nearly $200,000 Monday alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said.
The prop from Christopher Reeve’s “Superman”, which went for $193,750, headlined Monday’s sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.
Only six capes in total were used while shooting the film, which came out in 1978.
Leonard Nimoy’s Romulan costume from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” sold for $20,000.
Dan Akroyd’s jumpsuit from “Ghostbusters II” also went up for auction and was sold for $32,000, according to Julien’s Auctions, which specializes in Hollywood collections and memorabilia.
Although it was originally announced as an auction headline item, the pipe of Bilbo Baggins, played by Ian Holm in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was not sold at the auction.
Estonia apologises after minister mocks Finnish PM by calling her ‘a sales girl’
Estonia apologised to Finland on Monday after Estonia's interior minister mocked Finland's new prime minister -- the world's youngest-serving government leader -- as "a sales girl" and questioned her ability to run the Nordic country.
Mart Helme, 70, Estonian interior minister and leader of the populist far-right party Ekre, on Sunday ridiculed Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 34, and her government, in which four out of five coalition leaders are women under 35.
"Now we see how one sales girl has become a prime minister and how some other street activists and non-educated people have also joined the cabinet," Helme said on his party's radio talk show.
Giuliani doubles down on Yovanovitch smears after after launching new attacks in Fox News appearance
Rudy Giuliani doubled down on his claim that former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was "corrupt."
President Donald Trump's personal attorney confessed to the New Yorker that he forced out Yovanovitch because "she was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody,” and he admitted again to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he wanted her out of Ukraine as he pursued campaign dirt against Joe Biden.
‘Star Wars’ grips Hollywood with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere
The final film in the epic "Star Wars" trilogy of trilogies brought Hollywood to a standstill Monday, as a galaxy of VIPs from the space saga that began four decades ago descended on a glittering world premiere.
Veterans Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) arrived to bid farewell to the movies that launched their careers in style at a futuristic hangar filled with life-size X-wing starfighters in Los Angeles.
They were joined by a who's who of Hollywood, with special guests from Steven Spielberg to Spike Lee.
"Tonight, looking at this whole mise-en-scene is quite bewildering," Anthony Daniels, who has played droid C-3PO in every main "Star Wars" film, told AFP.