Ted Cruz ‘just pumped nonsensical disinformation into American air waves’: former FBI special agent
During his turn to question Inspector General Michael Horowitz today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn’t really ask many questions, and instead chose to use his time to rant about what he believes are the corrupt origins of the investigation into Russia’s alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.
In a tweet, MSNBC’s Clint Watts wrote that Cruz “just pumped several minutes of nonsensical disinformation into American air waves.”
Senator Cruz just pumped several minutes of nonsensical disinformation into American air waves.
— Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) December 11, 2019
Watch Cruz’s rant in the video below:
Breaking Banner
Stunning shift as Amy Klobuchar ‘tones things down’ after Ted Cruz rants about ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ at IG hearing
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) loudly and angrily bashed the Federal Bureau of Investigation during his time to speak during Wednesday's hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Cruz ended his speech with two cultural references from the last century, citing fictional spy Jason Bourne who was first introduced by novelist Robert Ludlum in 1980 and Mike Judge's character's Beavis and Butt-head from the TV show of the same name that debuted in 1993.
"This wasn't Jason Bourne, this was Beavis and Butt-head," Cruz argued.
Cruz was followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who quickly shifted away from such a style of interrogation.
Breaking Banner
Indicted Giuliani henchmen tried to broker Ukrainian gas deal at Trump’s DC hotel: report
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who were indicted on election fraud charges earlier this year, reportedly tried to broker a major deal with the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas company at President Donald Trump's flagship hotel in Washington D.C.
Vice reports that the two men pitched Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev on a deal to export natural gas from the United States to Ukraine at the Trump International Hotel in Washington shortly after former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was recalled after being targeted with a smear campaign.
Gay altarpiece of original sin makes waves in Sweden
Two Eves on one side of the tree, two Adams on the other, each couple openly flirting: a Swedish diocese said Wednesday it would remove a gay depiction of original sin that hung briefly as an altarpiece.
Created by Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin, the photo illustration was offered to the Saint Paul Church in Malmo where it was placed to the right of the main altarpiece on the first Sunday of Advent, December 1.
On Wednesday the diocese said it would remove it from the altar -- but not because the Lutheran Church of Sweden had a problem with the gay couples.
Perched in the tree, a transsexual woman is dressed as a serpent, dangling a snake from her hand.