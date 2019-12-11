Ted Cruz ‘just pumped nonsensical disinformation into American air waves’: former FBI special agent

During his turn to question Inspector General Michael Horowitz today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn’t really ask many questions, and instead chose to use his time to rant about what he believes are the corrupt origins of the investigation into Russia’s alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

In a tweet, MSNBC’s Clint Watts wrote that Cruz “just pumped several minutes of nonsensical disinformation into American air waves.”

Watch Cruz’s rant in the video below: