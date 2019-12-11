Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, the magazine announced Wednesday.
The 16-year-old has found herself in the role of spokesperson for a generation haunted by climate emergency since her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden’s parliament last year.
The magazine cover has a picture of Thunberg with the subtitle “The Power of Youth.”
.@GretaThunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/YZ7U6Up76v pic.twitter.com/SWALBfeGl6
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
Breaking Banner
Internet slams ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. after he skates for killing endangered Mongolian sheep
According to new reports, Donald Trump Jr. illegally shot and killed an endangered argali sheep on a taxpayer-funded hunting trip in Western Mongolia in August — and the Mongolian government retroactively gave him a permit rather than tread on the toes of the U.S. government.
The report was met with outrage on social media, with commenters blasting Trump Jr.'s bloodthirst for endangered animals and the wealth and privilege that allowed him to kill them with no accountability. Some even compared it to the right-wing outrage about Hunter Biden being given a free position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Roman Polanski blames Harvey Weinstein for rape accusation and says media ‘making me a monster’
Film director Roman Polanski has spoken out for the first time since another woman accused him of rape, declaring that the media are "trying to make me into a monster".
And in an extraordinary twist he blamed Harvey Weinstein for his woes, in an interview with Paris Match magazine published Wednesday.
He claimed the disgraced Hollywood mogul tried to brand him a "child rapist" to stop him winning an Oscar in 2003 for "The Pianist".
Polanski -- a fugitive from US justice since 1978 after he admitted the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl -- also dismissed the latest rape allegations against him as "absurd".
Breaking Banner
‘This is a lie’: Lisa Page pummels Trump for telling blatant falsehoods about her at crazed rally
Former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for once again lying about her at one of his political rallies.
On Tuesday night, Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania that Page supposedly had to file a restraining order against former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she'd had a relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump hedged his claim by telling his supporters, "That's what I heard, I don't know if it's true."
Page, however, took to Twitter to shred the president for repeating a blatant falsehood.
"This is a lie," she wrote. "Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one."