‘That sound you hear is Sondland being thrown under the bus’: Internet marvels at new GOP tactic

Published

2 hours ago

on

House Republicans appeared to throw Ambassador Gordon Sondland under the bus during the Monday hearing in the Judiciary Committee.

During his testimony, Sondland gave a first-hand account of President Donald Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Sondland also gave his understanding of the motive by Trump and revealed statements from various Trump officials involved in the scandal who won’t testify.

Monday, Sondland became the scapegoat, as several observed while watching the hearing. Republican lawyer Steve Castor told the committee that Sondland exaggerated his communications with the president.

Former Prosecutor Glen Kirschner wondered why Sondland is a trusted witness, but only when it’s convenient for Republicans.

You can see other observations by viewers below:

https://twitter.com/Politidope/status/1204119470920351744

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
