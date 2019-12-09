‘That sound you hear is Sondland being thrown under the bus’: Internet marvels at new GOP tactic

House Republicans appeared to throw Ambassador Gordon Sondland under the bus during the Monday hearing in the Judiciary Committee.

During his testimony, Sondland gave a first-hand account of President Donald Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Sondland also gave his understanding of the motive by Trump and revealed statements from various Trump officials involved in the scandal who won’t testify.

Monday, Sondland became the scapegoat, as several observed while watching the hearing. Republican lawyer Steve Castor told the committee that Sondland exaggerated his communications with the president.

GOP counsel Ashley Callan and GOP lawyer Steve Castor are now basically throwing E.U. Amb Gordon Sondland under the bus in this hearing. Steve Castor says Sondland exaggerated his communications with President Trump and showed up to meetings where he wasn't exactly needed. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 9, 2019

After the endless complaints that most of the witnesses before the Intel Committee didn't have firsthand interactions with the president, Castor is now complaining that the Majority Report relied too much on Sondland — Trump's appointee who repeatedly spoke directly with him. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 9, 2019

An incredible takedown of Amb Sondland by GOP lawyers Ashley Callan and Steve Castor:

Tim Morrison didn’t understand why Sondland would be meetings on Ukraine.

Fiona Hill said he might be an “intelligence risk” & had issues with his phone calls.

Amb Reeker said he was a problem. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 9, 2019

Former Prosecutor Glen Kirschner wondered why Sondland is a trusted witness, but only when it’s convenient for Republicans.

Why is it that when Sondland says Trump yelled, “No quid pro quo” the Republicans tell the American people to take Sondland to the bank. But when Sondland provides damning evidence against Trump he’s a liar? Hey Republicans: bait-and-switch much? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 9, 2019

You can see other observations by viewers below:

Sondland is being formally tossed under the bus, is an interesting component of the Republican side of these hearings. Both Dems and GOPers were ambivalent during intel hearings about whether to make him hero or villain. Republicans have now decided. — (((Kampeas))) (@kampeas) December 9, 2019

Sondland now being hit by a club in public — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 9, 2019

That sound you just heard was House Republicans throwing Gordon Sondland under the bus. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) December 9, 2019



Sondland is getting the Mean Girl treatment now by Castor and Callen. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) December 9, 2019

Given the picture Stephen Castor and Ashley Hurt Callen are painting of Amb. Gordon Sondland, it's a good thing he **checks notes** is still the United States Ambassador to the European Union. — David Gura (@davidgura) December 9, 2019

Gordon Sondland is currently representing Trump as Ambassador to the EU—no firing, no demotion. Every time Sondland claimed to have spoken to Trump about the shakedown, Morrison checked if he had and it checked out. Trump has called almost every witness a liar *except for him*. https://t.co/ZR0xkoErBM — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) December 9, 2019

Wait– are Republicans saying Sondland is a reckless security risk for using his cellphone? If so, wouldn't Trump's cellphone use be a significantly greater risk to national security??? LOL — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 9, 2019