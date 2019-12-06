Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn, frustrates doctors and midwives, and incentivizes substandard care.

Rosa Diaz was no stranger to hunger and stress and a throbbing pain in the gut that was usually nothing serious — gastritis, she had been told, or lactose intolerance. When she became ill on the evening of Jan. 6, 2015, she figured it was the hot chocolate she’d been drinking with her family to celebrate El Día de los Reyes. It was made with milk, but she finished it anyway, savoring every drop.

In the middle of the night, her oldest daughter, Diana, found her on the couch, clutching her belly and moaning. Diana half-carried her to the bathroom, offering her some Alka-Seltzer and a sip of Gatorade to wash the antacid down. Rosa started to shiver and cry. “Let me drive you to the emergency room,” Diana urged. “No, I don’t have insurance,” Rosa protested. “I just want to go to sleep. I’m sure I’ll feel better tomorrow.”

Rosa, a 43-year-old Mexican immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in the 1990s, rarely saw doctors. She was employed through temp agencies, mostly working in factories and cleaning schools — jobs that didn’t offer insurance or pay enough to let her afford her own policy. Without realizing it, she’d become pregnant, and the fertilized egg had attached itself to her fallopian tube, instead of her uterus. The condition, an ectopic pregnancy, is extremely dangerous if not treated immediately.

Diana tucked a blanket around her mother and sat with her for a while, then went back to bed. Around 3 a.m., she heard her mother scream. Rosa’s fallopian tube had exploded, and three liters of blood — almost two-thirds of her total volume — was gushing into her abdomen. By the time paramedics delivered her to the Baylor University Medical Center emergency room in Dallas, her heart had stopped.

When Diana thinks back on the night her mother died, and what was most on her mind, she still gets angry — “because instead of wanting to feel better, she was more worried about the cost.”

From 2012 through 2015, at least 382 pregnant women and new mothers died in Texas from causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, according to the most recent data available from the Department of State Health Services; since then, hundreds more have likely perished. While their cases reflect the problems that contribute to maternal mortality across the United States — gross medical errors, deeply entrenched racism, structural deficiencies in how care is delivered — another Texas-size factor often plays a significant role: the state’s vast, and growing, problem with health insurance access.

About one in six Texans — just over 5 million people — had no health insurance last year. That’s almost a sixth of all uninsured Americans, more than the entire population of neighboring Louisiana. After trending lower for several years, the Texas rate has been rising again — to 17.7% in 2018, or about twice the national average.

The numbers for women are even worse. Texas has the highest rate of uninsured women of reproductive age in the country; a third were without health coverage in 2018, according to a DSHS survey. In some counties, mainly along the Mexico border, that estimate approaches 40%.

Public health experts have long warned that such gaps can have profound consequences for women’s health across their lifespans and are a critical factor in why the U.S. has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. Texas’ maternal mortality numbers have been notably troubling, even as errors in key data have complicated efforts to understand what’s going on and led skeptics, including the governor, to question whether there’s really a crisis.

Christina Animashaun/Vox

Hardly anyone outside the policy world has taken a deep look at how these insurance gaps play out for women in the second-largest state in the U.S. — at how, in the worst-case scenarios, lack of access to medical care endangers the lives of pregnant women, new mothers and babies.

ProPublica and Vox have spent the last eight months doing just that — combing through government data and reports, medical records and research studies, and talking with scores of women, health care providers, policymakers and families of lost mothers around the state. We learned about Rosa Diaz and dozens of others, mostly women of color, by scouring medical examiner’s databases for sudden, “natural” deaths, then inspecting investigator and autopsy reports for clues about what went wrong.

The picture that emerges is of a system of staggering complexity, riddled with obstacles and cracks, that prioritizes babies over mothers, thwarts women at every turn, frustrates doctors and midwives, and incentivizes substandard care. It’s “the extreme example of a fragmented system that cares about women much more in the context of delivering a healthy baby than the mother’s health in and of itself,” said Eugene Declercq, professor of community health sciences at Boston University School of Public Health.

Most of the mothers whose cases we examined were covered by Medicaid for low-income pregnant women, a state-federal health insurance program that pays for 53% of the births in Texas, more than 200,000 a year, and 43% of all births nationwide. In Texas, the program covers OB-GYN visits, medications, testing and nonobstetric care, from endocrinologists to eye exams.

But the application process is so cumbersome that women in the state have the latest entry to prenatal care in the country, ProPublica and Vox found. It can take months to be seen by regular providers and even longer to access specialists. This poses the greatest danger for high-risk mothers-to-be — as many women on Medicaid are, having had no medical care for significant parts of their lives. Then, roughly two months after delivery, pregnancy Medicaid comes to an end, and the safety net gives way to a cliff. For many new mothers, the result is a medical, emotional and financial disaster.

Rosa Diaz, photographed a few days before her death in 2015, suffered an ectopic pregnancy, an extremely dangerous condition if not treated immediately. Her daughter Diana says she was reluctant to go to the emergency room because she did not have insurance. (Courtesy of Diana Diaz)

More than half of all maternal deaths in the U.S. now occur following delivery, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with as many as 24% happening six or more weeks after a woman gives birth. In Texas, the proportion of late-postpartum deaths is closer to 40%, with black women bearing the greatest risk. “To lose health care coverage really has a tremendous potential to worsen outcomes,” said Dr. Lisa Hollier, chief medical officer for obstetrics and gynecology for Texas Children’s Health Plan and chair of the state’s maternal mortality review committee.

Brittney Henry’s case shows the toll. A few weeks after delivering her fourth child, the 28-year-old Houston resident suffered a heart attack, a catastrophic complication that can be associated with pregnancy. Henry went home from the hospital with a stent in her left coronary artery and a fistful of prescriptions, all paid for by pregnancy Medicaid. But after two months, those benefits lapsed and her family was left scrambling to get her the medications she needed, her husband said. On a January morning in 2016, when she was about five months postpartum, Henry begged a neighbor in her apartment complex to drive her to the emergency room. She collapsed on the sidewalk and died.

If not for her insurance struggles, her husband, Raphael Martin, asserts, the outcome might have been very different. “No bullshit,” he said, “she’d still be alive.”

Brittney Henry’s family struggled to afford medications after she suffered a postpartum heart attack following the birth of her fourth child. She died in January 2016 at the age of 28. (Courtesy of Raphael Martin)

A Crisis of Its Own Making

How Texas came to have the worst insurance gaps in the country is no mystery: It was an accumulation of deliberate policy choices by state lawmakers going back decades, driven largely by an aversion to government-mandated insurance and a desire to keep taxes low. “The design of our entire system is to be very limited, and historically we are very distrustful of government in general,” said Texas Rep. Sarah Davis, a Houston Republican who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services. Dr. Amy Raines-Milenkov, a University of North Texas Health Science Center professor and member of the state’s maternal mortality review committee, believes the state’s culture of personal responsibility leads it to abandon its most vulnerable. “We don’t have the belief here that people should have access to health care,” she said. Even the safety nets “are built on keeping people out rather than pulling people in.”

That attitude is epitomized by Texas’ approach to Medicaid. The program was established by Congress in the mid-1960s to provide access to basic medical services for the poorest of the poor; in the five decades since, it has broadened to cover 75 million Americans, many of them in the working and middle class. States have wide discretion to set income-eligibility levels for different categories of residents who receive benefits. Texas’ “traditional” Medicaid program — the one that covers nonpregnant, nondisabled adults — is the least generous in the country.

People who don’t have children or disabilities can’t receive Medicaid, no matter how poor they are. A single mother with two children only qualifies if she earns the equivalent of 17% of the federal poverty level or less — $230 to $319 per month, depending on who’s doing the calculation. That’s so little, says Anne Dunkelberg, associate director of the Center for Public Policy Priorities in Austin, that she could work 11 hours a week at a minimum wage job “and she would still make too much.” Every other state — even those more politically conservative than Texas — allows a larger portion of its residents to receive benefits. In Oklahoma, for example, the income threshold is 42% of the federal poverty level. In Tennessee, it’s 95%.

By contrast, the income threshold for pregnancy Medicaid in Texas is 12 times more generous — up to 198% of the federal poverty level, or $3,520 a month for a family of three. Under federal law, pregnancy Medicaid offers a two-month postpartum off-ramp before benefits expire. But when their coverage runs out, tens of thousands of new mothers in the state go back to being uninsured every year.

Revilla shows off a picture of newborn Cheyenne taken this October. Despite Revilla’s prenatal complications, the baby is fine, but the process to achieve that outcome was “terrible,” her doctor said. (Callaghan O’Hare, special to ProPublica)

The disparity between pregnancy and traditional Medicaid is a stark measure of larger social priorities, contends Alison Stuebe, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “If a woman’s value is 198% of the federal poverty level when she’s pregnant and 17% of the federal poverty level when she’s not, that means we’re saying a nonpregnant woman is worth 91% less than a pregnant woman.”

Eliminating such discrepancies, and improving maternal health coverage more broadly, were key goals of the Affordable Care Act. The ACA envisioned expanding Medicaid to all adults who earned up to at least 138% of the federal poverty level, regardless of whether they have children or a disability. That’s currently about $29,435 per year for a family of three. But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states couldn’t be forced to accept the Medicaid expansion, Texas became one of 14 states that opted not to — a decision that has denied 1.4 million Texans of insurance who would otherwise have qualified.

Even expanding Medicaid wouldn’t address the other huge contributor to the Texas insurance crisis: Private insurance costs have also soared, and they are increasingly out of reach for everyone from Lyft drivers to public school teachers. Texans bear among the highest cost burden in the U.S. for their insurance, the Commonwealth Fund reports, spending 12% or more of their income on premiums and deductibles. Amy Beckmann, a certified nurse-midwife who splits her time between the Texas Hill Country and the Rio Grande Valley, said that she and her husband pay $1,500 a month for their medical insurance, plus a $13,000 annual family deductible: $31,000 a year. “My clients can’t afford that,” she said.

For uninsured and underinsured teenagers and women, family planning clinics like Planned Parenthood have been a crucial source of preventive care screenings as well as birth control. In 2011, Texas lawmakers gutted that system, part of a push to [block]{.underline} abortion providers from receiving any government funding in the state. As the sweeping impacts of that decision became clear, policymakers raced to construct a new program, Healthy Texas Women, to replace some lost services. Now, the program is only serving a fraction of the women who qualify, and many doctors have stayed away, too.

A vast patchwork of other workarounds has arisen over the years to fill in the gaps left by the lack of insurance: Sliding-scale hospital systems at the county level. Free federally funded clinics. Major philanthropic initiatives and small nonprofits that subsidize everything from medications to diapers. As vital as these services are, their reach is limited, especially in rural areas, and they have the unintended effect of making the system seem even more disjointed. “The fragmentation is so huge,” Raines-Milenkov said. “On paper you can cobble services together, but in practice, you really can’t.”

And when things go wrong, when women run into an insurmountable hurdle or fall through the cracks, the sense of futility and abandonment can be overwhelming. “When you really, really, really need [help], you’re denied,” one Houston mother, Krystol Allen, said. “That makes you feel so defeated as a human being.”

The Worst for Prenatal Care

Since her C-section, Revilla has suffered excruciating pain that sometimes makes it difficult to care for her family. (Callaghan O’Hare, special to ProPublica)

Tiffany Revilla didn’t know she was 13 weeks pregnant when she went to the emergency room in Fort Worth this past spring; all she knew was that something in her belly wasn’t right. The pain felt like a dull knife, carving her insides. As the doctor moved an ultrasound wand near one of her C-section scars, he sounded frightened: “It’s very cloudy in there. Please get help as soon as you can.”