‘The president is the smoking gun’: Dem lawmaker shows how Trump gave them all the evidence they need

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) argued that President Donald Trump himself is the “smoking gun” as the House of Representatives debated impeachment on Wednesday.

Jayapal said, “this is a day of accountability and defending our democracy.”

“The facts in front of us are clear. This president, Donald J. Trump, coerced a fragile foreign ally to investigate his political opponent and interfere in our elections and he leveraged critically needed, congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine,” she explained.

“The president told us himself on national television exactly what he wanted from the phone call with President Zelinsky,” she noted. “He came onto the White House lawn and he said, ‘I wanted president Zelinsky to open an investigation into the Bidens.’ He solicited foreign interference before. He is doing it now and he will do it again,” she predicted.

“The president is the smoking gun,” Jayapal concluded.

She held up a copy of the constitution to make her point.

