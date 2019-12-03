‘The president’s scheme unraveled’: Here are the highlights from House Intel Committee’s impeachment report

Following an abundance of testimony, the House Intelligence Committee has released a detailed, in-depth impeachment report — which lays a strong case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

In the report, House Intelligence notes that Trump “pressed” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “do a political favor.”

“President Zelensky followed this advice during his conversation with President Trump,” the report notes. “President Zelensky assured that he would pursue the investigations that President Trump had discussed — into the Bidens and 2016 election interference — and, in turn, pressed for the White House meeting that remained outstanding. Trump’s representatives, according to the report, “ratcheted up pressure” on Zelensky — and the report goes on to say that Ukrainians “inquired about the president’s hold on security assistance.”

The report outlines the ways in which Trump’s “security assistance hold became public” and “the president’s scheme unraveled.” Moreover, the report explains, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney “confirmed” that “aid” to Ukraine “was conditioned on investigations.”

The House Intelligence Committee’s report outlines Trump’s “unprecedented effort to obstruct an impeachment inquiry” and notes the United States’ “constitutional authority for congressional oversight and impeachment.” Trump, the report points out, refused to comply with the inquiry or “allow top aides to testify.”

Those aides range from Mulvaney to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to Former National Security Adviser John Bolton.