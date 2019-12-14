Quantcast
Connect with us

The ugly and racist history behind Trump’s favorite insult

Published

1 min ago

on

The news was recently filled with stories about Trump’s praise for Conan, the Belgian Malinois used to hunt Islamic State Group founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, alongside his vivid accounts of al-Baghdadi’s “death like a dog.”

Calling someone a dog is more than a throwaway insult. My scholarship focuses on representations of race and animals in literature and popular culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my view, Trump’s comments echo a troubled history of using dogs as weapons against people of color, as well as pejorative depictions of people of color as animals.

Dogs as weapons

Dogs have long been weaponized against non-Europeans in the interests of Western empire-building.

During the invasion and colonization of the Americas, the Spaniards used their dogs to attack, kill and even eat Native Americans.

In the U.S., slaveholders trained bloodhounds to track and attack escaped enslaved people. The police trained German Shepherds to intimidate and assault African Americans throughout post-Civil War history, perhaps most infamously during the civil rights protests of the 1960s.

Photos released from Abu Ghraib in 2004 showed soldiers setting dogs upon Muslim detainees, making the detainees walk on all fours led by leashes and “hog-tying” them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theories about animals

The term “animal” defines beings as objects rather than subjects of moral consideration.

In the late Middle Ages, European enslavers designated themselves as humans in contrast to the Africans they held captive and subjected to gratuitous violence. They saw the indigenous as child-like, primitive and even sub-humans who should naturally be ruled by “superior” whites.

For example, 16th-century philosopher and theologian Juan Ginés de Sepulveda described indigenous Americans as “half-men in whom you will barely find the vestiges of humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only is there is no scientific ground for considering Europeans as human and non-Europeans as sub-human, there is no scientific basis for defining humans as radically different from other species. In the early 20th century, Charles Darwin observed that humans are merely one kind of animal, a category of the strata of great apes.

But Western thinking about animals continues to be informed by the early 17th-century philosophy of René Descartes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Descartes’ view, animals are objects without feelings or intelligence, who may be hunted, caged, mutilated and killed, and whose suffering should not elicit empathy or remorse. He argued that the “greatest of all the prejudices we have retained from infancy is that of believing that brutes think.”

One of his most famous experiments involved nailing his wife’s dog to a board and cutting her into pieces. When she cried out and struggled to free herself, Descartes noted that her reaction was akin to the sputtering of a malfunctioning machine.

You can see examples of this sort of violence in everyday English expressions. “Beating a dead horse” is pointless, implying that beating a live one makes sense. It is absurd for a person to walk around “like a chicken with their head cut off,” suggesting that it is permissible to cut off a chicken’s head. “Killing two birds with one stone” and “lining up one’s ducks” are expeditious approaches to problem-solving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figures of speech about harming animals, including dogs, are directly connected to the way people treat them. Today, 60,000 dogs are experimented on yearly in U.S. laboratories, while another 670,000 abandoned dogs are killed annually in U.S. shelters.

Trump’s comments

If people think of animals, including dogs, as lesser beings, then it follows that calling someone an animal is a way to denigrate and justify harming them.

None of this is to exculpate al-Baghdadi, but Trump’s glee in describing his excruciating death alongside his three young children exemplifies such contempt.

In his press release on Oct. 27, Trump describes al-Baghdadi “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” like other Islamic State Group leaders who behaved like “frightened puppies” when killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump casts al-Baghdadi as the antithesis of the civilized West and of the human: a “savage monster” who “died like a dog.”

The expression “die like a dog” means to die brutally, with immense agony and indignity, the implication being that it is acceptable, even natural, for dogs to die in this manner.

Depicting al-Baghdadi as a “thug who … spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread,” Trump weaves anti-black racism into his screed, given how “thug” has evolved in contemporary language as code for the n-word.

People use the term “animal” ruthlessly and unscientifically to condone violence to both non-whites and other species, whether in a tunnel in Syria, an experimentation laboratory or a prison cell. Under no circumstances is it acceptable for someone to “die like a dog,” or to be treated like an animal, no matter what their species.

ADVERTISEMENT

[ You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend. ]The Conversation

Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond, Associate Professor Emeritus of Comparative Literature, University of California San Diego

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘She’s fire’: Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe explains her endorsement of Elizabeth Warren

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe explained her endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president during a Friday evening interview with CNN's Don Lemon.

"Elizabeth Warren picking up a big endorsement today from Megan Rapinoe, the soccer star and social activist who was named Sports Illustrated's 2019 'Person of the Year' earlier this week," Lemon reported.

Lemon played a clip of Rapinoe talking to Warren that was posted earlier in the day on Twitter.

I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country @ewarren pic.twitter.com/9hX3gQYjvo

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Rudy Giuliani has always been — and will always be — ‘a small man in search of a balcony’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning former New York Times journalist Clyde Haberman explained on Friday why the antics of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are part of a pattern that has defined his career during an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber on "The Last Word."

Haberman wrote a twice-a-week column about New York City for The Times during the majority of Giuliani's time as mayor.

Melber asked him about a new piece Haberman wrote for BuzzFeed News titled, "Ask Any New Yorker: Rudy Giuliani Was Always This Bad."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Barney Frank unveils the slogan Democratic candidates can use to win the Senate in 2020

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Former Rep. Barney Frank suggested a slogan that Democrats could use to end the reign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Frank suggested the slogan during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

"The Republican electorate -- and what happens is the dynamic as the Republicans get harder and harder in this far-right Trump fealty, some people leave the Republican Party, so that means the remainder are this hardcore," Frank replied.

"Mitch McConnell is going to pay a price," he said. "And frankly, I think the way this is going to play out the Republican senators are now making the toughest choice a politician can make, between the primary and the final -- between making sure you can get renominated and the winning in November."

Continue Reading
 
 