ThePresidentIsACrybaby trends on Twitter as ‘the man-baby in the White House gets spanked’

Donald Trump sent over forty tweets or retweets before noon on Wednesday as the House of Representatives debate two articles of impeachment against the president.

Trump lashed out at his critics, thanked his supporters for their prayers and retweeted controversial former Jeffrey Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz a half dozen times.

The commander-in-chief’s Twitter spree was blasted as a tantrum and meltdown, with many suggesting Trump’s outbursts were proving that he’s unfit to serve.

Criticism of Trump’s tweetstorm was so widespread that #ThePresidentIsACrybaby trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

what a crybaby#ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 18, 2019

You are being IMPEACHED today because you are a morally bankrupt, narcissist CRIMINAL who cheated his way into the white house and has done nothing but divide us and destroy our democracy since day 1. Get out of Michigan, we don't want you here! #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Meg (@mrskaiser14) December 18, 2019

Bill Clinton was impeached for lying. If that’s the Republican standard, they should be voting on 16,000 articles of impeachment today.#MerryImpeachmas

Impeachment Day#ThePresidentIsACrybaby #HappyImpeachmas — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) December 18, 2019

@realDonaldTrump tweeted 50 times yesterday – FIFTY TIMES!! Who is running the country while this insane knucklehead is tweeting and writing whiny letters?? #25thAmendmentNow #ThePresidentIsACrybaby pic.twitter.com/inmdDfuApL — ThatGirlAtTheParty (@tgatp) December 18, 2019

You want it to stop? Resign. The more you open your mouth, the deeper you dig the hole you've fallen into. Just resign. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby #ImpeachAndRemove — Elastigirl (@sandy_hultgren) December 18, 2019

Two things make Donald Trump unfit for office: 1. Everything he says. 2. Everything he does.#ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 18, 2019

His Twitter meltdown is in full effect #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Darrin Dyle (@DarrinDyle) December 18, 2019

Oh look, the temper tantrum letter President Liar Liar Pants-on-Fire sent to Speaker Pelosi yesterday contains NINETEEN statements that are false, misleading or exaggerations. Who woulda thunk?#ImpeachmentDay #ThePresidentIsACrybaby https://t.co/QKQncWQT6I — Sam Ritchie (@samritchie) December 18, 2019

I wish the followers of this cult leader would realize this isn't about him becoming President . It's about what he has done since in office making America a laughing stock abusing power and colluding with other Governments to rig election #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Scott Taylor (@Scott719) December 18, 2019

It's sad. America has a whiny ass bitch crook for a "president." You don't stop. Whine, tweet, whine, tweet. You are a petulant pox on the posterior of the nation. Thank God for those holding you accountable. Shut up and resign. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 18, 2019

If you thought he had a TwitterTantrum yesterday, just look at today's. I'm going to guess 100 + whiny tantrum tweets before either (a) his phone battery fails; or (b) he breaks his tiny, orange thumbs from overuse. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby #HappyImpeachmas — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) December 18, 2019

#ThePresidentIsACrybaby You brought it all on yourself! No matter the outcome, you WILL have this stain on your record! And deservedly so. pic.twitter.com/to5L5CAa4g — DrunkinSonutz (@DrunkinSonutz) December 18, 2019

Lol remember when he went on camera and publicly asked other countries to look into Joe Biden.

Na Na Na Na, Na na na na, hey hey hey goodbye 👋#ThePresidentIsACrybaby https://t.co/UWLJ479dDX — Katie Kat (@ilovecats_meoww) December 18, 2019

You should have been taught as a child how to take personal responsibility for your actions and not be such a whiney little cry baby bitch. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby #HappyImpeachmas https://t.co/diQyrzemJa pic.twitter.com/kRw27v61sX — DAN VAN (@realDAN_VAN) December 18, 2019

Just waiting for the tear soaked and grievance laden speech in the Oval #ThePresidentIsACrybaby — Brienne of Snark 🏳️‍🌈🎄 (@BrienneOfSnark_) December 18, 2019

#WednesdayMotivation #ThePresidentIsACrybaby Today is a glorious day For the first time in his 73 year old life, Donald J. Trump is being held accountable for his actions An asterisk on our history A blight on our nation Fuck @realDonaldTrump, we are taking our country back pic.twitter.com/izQxAdRbBB — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) December 18, 2019

It’s always a good day when #ThePresidentIsACrybaby is trending. Good job America 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/uPa9xUCbsl — mangles (@matty_angles) December 18, 2019

Trump has never read the Constitution of The United States and it will be what finally kicks his demented ass out of office.#ThePresidentIsACrybaby — 🇺🇸 Anne From Maine 🏳️‍🌈 (@AnneFromMaine) December 18, 2019