#ThePresidentIsACrybaby trends on Twitter as ‘the man-baby in the White House gets spanked’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump sent over forty tweets or retweets before noon on Wednesday as the House of Representatives debate two articles of impeachment against the president.

Trump lashed out at his critics, thanked his supporters for their prayers and retweeted controversial former Jeffrey Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz a half dozen times.

The commander-in-chief’s Twitter spree was blasted as a tantrum and meltdown, with many suggesting Trump’s outbursts were proving that he’s unfit to serve.

Criticism of Trump’s tweetstorm was so widespread that #ThePresidentIsACrybaby trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

