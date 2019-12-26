There’s no way Trump will be totally exonerated: Former federal prosecutor
During a segment on MSNBC this morning, host Ali Velshi brought up recent comments from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who said she was “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that there will be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial.
Velshi asked MSNBC contributor and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance if McConnell’s words even matter, considering that it’s unlikely the Senate will convict Trump anyway. Vance replied that if Democrats are fortunate enough to find four sympathetic GOP senators, “we could be in a territory where we hear from some of these witnesses that Democrats did not have access to when they were investigating in the House.”
Later in the segment, Velshi cited an op-ed Vance wrote in TIME Magazine where she argued that even if the Senate acquits Trump, he won’t be exonerated. According to Vance, “unfortunately, we haven’t seen much understanding of either constitutional process, or of what would amount to an acquittal, an exoneration of this president.”
“So I don’t think that we’ll see Trump doing anything to that serves the process, but maybe senators will be motivated to do something that upholds their own integrity in the eyes of the American people,” she added.
Here’s how Bill Barr may have inadvertently helped more voters understand the Mueller report
In an interview with Newsweek, former federal prosecutor Michael Stern explained how Attorney General Bill Barr is extensively quoted throughout the documents surrounding the Ukraine scandal. President Donald Trump even told President Volodymyr Zelensky that he should work with Barr when complying with Trump's demand to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son.
In the past weeks, Barr has defended the president by complaining that Democrats were trivializing impeachment by going after the president for the Ukraine scandal. Given the Democrats didn't impeach the president over the ten examples of obstruction of justice outlined by Robert Mueller, it's unclear what exactly is "trivial."
Trump campaign thinks Ivanka Trump is its secret weapon: report
President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign hopes that senior White House official Ivanka Trump will be a secret weapon.
"President Trump has begun admitting what polls have shown for three years: Many, many people hate him. And he’s okay with that," The Washington Post reported Thursday.
"It is a rare admission from a politician. But it’s key to a campaign strategy built around an awareness that Trump’s favorability — even before he was impeached by the House — is near record lows and that he won’t stop tweeting, offering bombast and insults, saying things that aren’t true, or making polarizing decisions," the newspaper explained.
Sheriff under scrutiny after flashing ‘white nationalist’ symbol
A photo posted to Instagram by the wife of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan is getting some attention because it features Lujan flashing an upside-down "OK" sign with his hand -- a sign that some believe to be associated with white nationalism.
The photo shows Lujan making the sign with his right hand while standing with his wife, Julie Casados, and their two sons. The picture was later deleted from her Instagram account.
While there debate over the meaning of the "OK" sign, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Lujan was once the subject of a past accusation of racist behavior that led to a lawsuit and a settlement. The lawsuit claims that Lujan made repeated comments about Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marvin Armijo's dark skin color. In one incident cited in the suit, Armijo had requested time off to go on a hunting trip. After Lujan became sheriff, Armijo asked Lujan if he could still take the time off, and Lujan responded by telling him African Americans do not know how to hunt.