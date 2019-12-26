There’s no way Trump will be totally exonerated: Former federal prosecutor

During a segment on MSNBC this morning, host Ali Velshi brought up recent comments from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who said she was “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying that there will be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial.

Velshi asked MSNBC contributor and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance if McConnell’s words even matter, considering that it’s unlikely the Senate will convict Trump anyway. Vance replied that if Democrats are fortunate enough to find four sympathetic GOP senators, “we could be in a territory where we hear from some of these witnesses that Democrats did not have access to when they were investigating in the House.”

Later in the segment, Velshi cited an op-ed Vance wrote in TIME Magazine where she argued that even if the Senate acquits Trump, he won’t be exonerated. According to Vance, “unfortunately, we haven’t seen much understanding of either constitutional process, or of what would amount to an acquittal, an exoneration of this president.”

“So I don’t think that we’ll see Trump doing anything to that serves the process, but maybe senators will be motivated to do something that upholds their own integrity in the eyes of the American people,” she added.

Watch the full segment below: