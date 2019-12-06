‘They murdered him!’ Family blasts cops after hijacked UPS driver killed in ‘wild west’ shootout
The family of a Florida UPS driver killed during a shootout between police and the individuals who hijacked his delivery truck is speaking out. In an interview to Local 10 News, the stepfather of Frank Ordonez lashed out at police, who he says were responsible for his stepson’s death.
“They murdered him,” Joe Merino said. “I hope you can understand that and how I feel because it could have been prevented.”
Merino acknowledged that he didn’t know the exact circumstances that led to the shootout, but wondered by police were so quick to open fire with so many innocent bystanders in the way.
“I have common sense, like we all do, and it shows me, where’s the protocol? Where was protocol? Where was SWAT? Where was the hostage negotiator? Where was the sniper?” Merino said. “They shot him dead!”
“The negligence, the irresponsibility, the lack of life, the lack of concern,” he continued. “The disregard for life for the victim.”
Merino likened the scene of the shootout to the “wild, wild west.”
“There’s bullets everywhere,” he said. “It was a war zone. How can this happen in today’s day and age?”
“Murder. They murdered him.”
Joe Merino is the stepfather of UPS driver Frank Ordonez, who was killed in that horrific rush hour shoutout between police & two suspects. He tells @SairaWPLG that law enforcement needs to be held accountable for Franks death. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/yjbfMh1o49
— Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzyWPLG) December 6, 2019
White House announces Trump will not mount an impeachment defense in the House of Representatives
NPR is still expanding the range of what authority sounds like after 50 years
From its start half a century ago, National Public Radio heralded a new approach to the sound of radio in the United States.
NPR “would speak with many voices and many dialects,” according to “Purposes,” its founding document.
Written in 1970, this blueprint rang with emotional immediacy. NPR would go on the air for the first time a year later, on April 20, 1971.
NPR is sometimes mocked, perhaps most memorably in a 1998 “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring actor Alec Baldwin, for its staid sound production and its hosts’ carefully modulated vocal quality. But the nonprofit network’s commitment to including “many voices” hatched a small sonic revolution on the airwaves.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s digestive system the butt of jokes after he argues it takes 10 to 15 times to flush the toilet
President Donald Trump made a brazen claim about how many times it takes to flush a toilet that had people wondering about the commander-in-chief's experiences when sitting on his thrown.
"People are flushing toilets ten times, fifteen times -- as opposed to once," Trump claimed while arguing against water conservation efficiency standards.
Here's Trump saying that he's heard from many people complaining about "flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/75HXYcH4xq