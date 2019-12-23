‘Those beautiful letters will protect us!’ John Bolton mocked for belatedly criticizing Trump’s North Korea policy

Former national security adviser John Bolton on Monday delivered a thinly veiled shot at President Donald Trump’s policy toward North Korea — and he was promptly buried by Twitter followers who hammered him for not testifying before the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

“We say that it’s unacceptable for North Korea to obtain nuclear weapons, but that’s more rhetorical than a real policy at this point,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “The risk to U.S. forces and our allies is imminent and more effective policy is required before North Korea has the technology to threaten the American homeland.”

Bolton’s tweet came at a time when CNN reports that North Korea may take denuclearization completely off the negotiating table, which would represent a failure of Trump’s efforts to get the country to abandon its nuclear weapons.

Bolton’s belated criticism of the president’s North Korea policy, which has essentially stayed the same for years and has produced no concrete results, was roundly ridiculed by other Twitter users — check out some reactions below.

Don't worry, we have all those big beautiful letters to protect us. — Ruven27 (@Ruven27) December 23, 2019

But they're in love and Putin hasn't given orders yet. Also, you should come forward with all you know. — A Little Trouble In Town | m🍑 (@angry_ohio) December 23, 2019

That ship has sailed, John. If you really give a tinker’s damn about our Republic, you’ll testify in the Senate trial. cc: @SpeakerPelosi @RepAdamSchiff @SenateDems @JoeBiden — Karen (@kes1doc_karen) December 23, 2019

The risk? You know exactly what that risk is, Ambassador Bolton. The risk is the uneducated, uneducable, mercurial, @realDonaldTrump, treating a nuclear NK the same way he dealt with the mob for NY building projects. Write a book and make $.

Or be a patriot.

You choose, Lorax. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) December 23, 2019

Trump is too busy fighting windmills to bother about NoKo. He is getting worse and his word salad is getting more tortured by day. A PATRIOT, who knew he should testify, would not just write a book and hide. HE WOULD FRONT AND CENTER TELL THE TRUTH FOR HIS COUNTRY. — Ann (@alf27900) December 23, 2019

Trump says he’s got it under control. He’s BFF with their leader. — Jay 🔬 (@CLT1996) December 23, 2019

Well, for Christ's sake, other than Trump drooling over KJU like a groupie desperately seeking a backstage pass, photo ops, kisses blown, and creepy love letters, what consequences have there been from this admin? And, I don't mean those suffered by ROK or Japan. — MutherBear (@MuthrBear) December 23, 2019