Top MAGA congressman mocked for ‘threatening to retroactively impeach Obama’

Published

20 mins ago

on

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, possibly the most devoted congressman to President Donald Trump, concluded his questioning Wednesday afternoon with a hotheaded retort suggesting President Barack Obama – and not President Donald Trump – should be impeached.

“And you know what, if wiretapping a political opponent’s an impeachable offense, I look forward to the inspector general’s report ’cause maybe it’s a different president we should be impeaching,” Gaetz charged.

The Florida Congressman apparently has not been keeping up with the news, because the inspector general’s report will say that President Obama did not wiretap then-candidate Trump or Trump Tower.

Gaetz was widely mocked on social media, with one Twitter user asking, “Did Matt Gaetz actually threaten to retroactively impeach Obama?”

“They really think that Obama is still president don’t they?” mocked another user:

