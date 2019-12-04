Top MAGA congressman mocked for ‘threatening to retroactively impeach Obama’

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, possibly the most devoted congressman to President Donald Trump, concluded his questioning Wednesday afternoon with a hotheaded retort suggesting President Barack Obama – and not President Donald Trump – should be impeached.

“And you know what, if wiretapping a political opponent’s an impeachable offense, I look forward to the inspector general’s report ’cause maybe it’s a different president we should be impeaching,” Gaetz charged.

Matt Gaetz closes by threatening to … [quints at notes] …. impeach the ghost of President Obama pic.twitter.com/ppBjRCC9em — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

The Florida Congressman apparently has not been keeping up with the news, because the inspector general’s report will say that President Obama did not wiretap then-candidate Trump or Trump Tower.

Gaetz was widely mocked on social media, with one Twitter user asking, “Did Matt Gaetz actually threaten to retroactively impeach Obama?”

I’m sorry. I can’t even listen to anyone else right now. I’m in awe of the stupidity I just heard. Did Matt Gaetz actually threaten to retroactively impeach Obama? #MattGaetzIsATool #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/HoEwR6jWgF — Lindsey (@LindseyShawley) December 4, 2019

“They really think that Obama is still president don’t they?” mocked another user:

Did Rep. Matt Gaetz just insinuate that the president that should actually be impeached is Barack Obama? They really think that Obama is still president don’t they? — Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) December 4, 2019

More:

Matt Gaetz just threatened to impeach Obama. So, this is going well. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) December 4, 2019

Gaetz wants to impeach Obama, I guess, which is fine with me if it means Obama is still President. — Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) December 4, 2019

Did someone forget to tell Matt Gaetz that Trump has been President for nearly 3 years and you can’t actually impeach Obama anymore? #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/kuNouZI8sm — Bryan Griffiths (@iambgriffs) December 4, 2019

Hey Matt Gaetz, are you also as outraged for the children kept in cages? What about when Republican staffers criticized Sasha and Malia Obama as being “classless”? I’m just trying to figure out where the line for outrage is here. #ImpeachmentInquiry — Tiffany Valdes (@Tiffany_Valdes_) December 4, 2019

Yes, Matt Gaetz just now ended his question period, during which he yelled the entire time, by saying that we should be impeaching…..Obama. I am not making this up. — I Am Not A Swan (@Oobleck999) December 4, 2019

Dumbass Matt Gaetz just said Congress should think about impeaching Barack Obama. Unbelievably stupid. — Irishscribe (@satancstarfish) December 4, 2019