Trump admits he’s upset about impeachment in call to Lindsey Graham

According to various reports, President Trump has publicly said that he welcomes an impeachment trial.

“I want a trial,” Mr. Trump told Fox & Friends during a recent interview.

But according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the shadow of impeachment has him a bit uneasy as ABC News reporter Miriam Khan recounted in a tweet this Wednesday.

.@LindseyGrahamSC said he talked to President Trump today and asked him how he was doing. Trump's response, per Graham: "Well, I'm being impeached, so other than that I'm doing OK." — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) December 18, 2019

