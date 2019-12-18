Trump admits he’s upset about impeachment in call to Lindsey Graham
According to various reports, President Trump has publicly said that he welcomes an impeachment trial.
“I want a trial,” Mr. Trump told Fox & Friends during a recent interview.
But according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the shadow of impeachment has him a bit uneasy as ABC News reporter Miriam Khan recounted in a tweet this Wednesday.
.@LindseyGrahamSC said he talked to President Trump today and asked him how he was doing.
Trump's response, per Graham: "Well, I'm being impeached, so other than that I'm doing OK."
— Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) December 18, 2019
