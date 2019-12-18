Quantcast
Trump admits he’s upset about impeachment in call to Lindsey Graham

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to various reports, President Trump has publicly said that he welcomes an impeachment trial.

“I want a trial,” Mr. Trump told Fox & Friends during a recent interview.

But according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the shadow of impeachment has him a bit uneasy as ABC News reporter Miriam Khan recounted in a tweet this Wednesday.

When asked by Graham how he was doing, Trump reportedly responded, “Well, I’m being impeached, so other than that I’m doing OK.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They are impeaching you’: Trump campaign official attacks impeachment in bizarre Michigan rally speech

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

At President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, former Republican National Committee official and Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany unleashed a strange, paranoid rant about impeachment — and appeared to argue that impeaching Trump would impeach all of the people who voted for him, as well.

"They are not only impeaching Donald J. Trump. They are impeaching you, the American voter" says campaign spokeswoman @kayleighmcenany at Battle Creek, MI rally

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘83,000 ghosts of democracy’: NJ restores voting rights of people on parole and probation

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

"On this historic day, New Jersey has lifted... 83,000 ghosts of democracy out of the shadows."

Pro-democracy and criminal justice reform advocates celebrated Wednesday as Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill restoring the voting rights of tens of thousands of state residents on parole and probation, following the lead of over a dozen other states that allow those individuals to participate in political elections.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the Bible verse AOC cited in epic burn of Republican Barry Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings.

Loudermilk's speech was harshly criticized, including by one of his House colleagues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a clip of Loudermark's remarks with "Romans 1:25."

Continue Reading
 
 