Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-appointed ambassador sends out invite for ‘End of Presidency’ holiday party

Published

6 mins ago

on

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft

Kelly Craft, the Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has sent out a holiday party invitation that touts itself as a celebration of the “end of presidency.”

As flagged by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, UN ambassador Kelly Craft’s office sent out a “Save the Date” notice for the “End of Presidency and Holiday Reception” that is scheduled to take place on December 20th at the New York Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNBC reporter Christina Wilkie explains that Craft “referring to the monthly rotation of the presidency of the UN Security Council, which the US holds this month,” not the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Nonetheless, December 20th is also around the time that House Democrats will likely be holding votes to impeach the president, which makes the statement highly ironic.

See the invitation yourself below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-appointed ambassador sends out invite for ‘End of Presidency’ holiday party

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft

Kelly Craft, the Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has sent out a holiday party invitation that touts itself as a celebration of the "end of presidency."

As flagged by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, UN ambassador Kelly Craft's office sent out a "Save the Date" notice for the "End of Presidency and Holiday Reception" that is scheduled to take place on December 20th at the New York Public Library.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida cinema cancels showing of film tied to George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

A Florida movie theater has canceled a showing of a documentary questioning the account of George Zimmerman's fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman, who was acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 slaying, is suing Martin's family and prosecutors for $100 million based on claims from an upcoming film, reported the Miami Herald.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jonathan Turley walloped for bragging about friendship with Bill Barr: ‘Like a bad reference on a resume’

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

The Republican witness during the House impeachment hearings spoke of controversial Attorney General William Barr as a "friend" on Wednesday.

Jonathan Turley, who argued against impeaching President Donald Trump, is a professor at George Washington University.

Turley made his comments while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1202284543962685440

Here's some of what was said about the relationship:

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1202284898377179136

https://twitter.com/JasonOverstreet/status/1202285022285185024

Continue Reading
 
 