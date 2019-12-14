Trump attacks Democrat as ‘really pathetic’ for calling for impeachment on national television

President Donald Trump angrily attacked a Democratic member of Congress for explaining impeachment to voters on television.

Trump blasted Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) while apparently watching TV on Saturday.

“The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell,” Trump said.

“Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!” he argued.

Trump was blasted for his apparent assumption that Dingell should vote against impeachment because her husband got the funeral he deserved.

This is a good time to remind y'all – Trump does NOTHING for free. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 14, 2019

It’s the American people, not Trump, who grant heroes like him top funeral honors and memorials out of gratitude. Now that Debbie Dingell carries on his legacy of service and duty to the Constitution, Trump decides to bully her on social media out of petty anger. It’s shameful. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 14, 2019

“Hey I didn’t bash your dead husband so you’re indebted to me forever” is some really ghoulish shit. https://t.co/xKOygsqEeg — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 14, 2019

Similar to Trump's complaint that the McCain family had not done enough to thank him after his funeral. https://t.co/bFXNQRE1bg — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 14, 2019

Ms. Dingell called to thank you as a courtesy, as any normal person would do. She owes you exactly zero and it is incredibly pathetic that you don't understand this fact. — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) December 14, 2019

Imagine this being your view of the world, because you "let" someone's husband have the funeral they deserved, they are forever debted to you in some way, and in response to them siding against you, you call them "pathetic" because you approved said funeral. https://t.co/uxRSV57lGO — Paul Moyer (@paulzmoyer) December 14, 2019

Trump believes that he is entitled to violate the Constitution freely because he does not insult every public servant after they pass away. https://t.co/3twckE9pAM — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) December 14, 2019

Yeah. She owes you a favor, THOUGH. https://t.co/DkmBMIKWrG — Tom Tillander (@TomTillander) December 14, 2019

Someone’s watching @MSNBC.. @RepDebDingell just declined to tell @RichardLui whether she’ll vote yes on two articles of impeachment against Trump come Wednesday. https://t.co/G8oWnuUujp — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) December 14, 2019