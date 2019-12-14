Quantcast
Trump brings up Brett Kavanaugh in rage tweet at Democrats about coming impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, President Donald Trump brought up Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a bizarre rant against the “Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems” and his anger over the direction of the impeachment process:

The nomination of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court became a massive cultural flashpoint after he was credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults in high school and college, and Republicans resolutely refused to listen to or investigate the allegations. His nomination in turn has become shorthand among Republicans for what they see as illegitimate attempts by Democrats to obstruct their right-wing agenda.

Trump and his allies have frequently tried to claim that Democrats are passing no legislation because they are spending time impeaching him over his apparent attempt to extort Ukraine for dirt on a political opponent, overlooking the fact that Democrats have in fact passed nearly 400 bills that Senate Republicans have taken no action on.


