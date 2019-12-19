Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy

President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.

Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump’s most subservient defenders, is “enraged” at Pelosi’s show of her political power.

Trump too, it seems, is enraged.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” Trump complained.

“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up,” he predicted. “They want out.”

“I want an immediate trial!” Trump demanded.

The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019