Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump demands ‘no more time should be wasted’ on impeachment — while on vacation in Florida

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump returned from his vacation on the golf course to rail against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He proclaimed that Pelosi would likely be losing the House in 2020, something that flies in the face of all of the polls and electoral shifts over the last two years, which favor Democrats. A substantial number of Republicans have also announced they are retiring this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned to goad Pelosi into sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as possible. If the articles were sent now, it would be before courts decide whether Trump’s officials must comply with subpoenas. It also would come before courts say documents must be released. Several lawsuits are being decided after Freedom of Information Act requests by news outlets. What has been discovered so far isn’t helping Trump.

Trump claimed that time was being wasted, after spending another day on the golf course instead of working. He’s spent a total of 231 days golfing out of 1,797 days in office. It has cost taxpayers $115,000,000 according to a GAO report cited by TrumpGolfCount.

“Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House & Speakership once, & is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote Articles of Impeachment,” Trump tweeted. “What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default & lose. No more time should be wasted on this Impeachment Scam!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands ‘no more time should be wasted’ on impeachment — while on vacation in Florida

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump returned from his vacation on the golf course to rail against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He proclaimed that Pelosi would likely be losing the House in 2020, something that flies in the face of all of the polls and electoral shifts over the last two years, which favor Democrats. A substantial number of Republicans have also announced they are retiring this year.

He then turned to goad Pelosi into sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as possible. If the articles were sent now, it would be before courts decide whether Trump's officials must comply with subpoenas. It also would come before courts say documents must be released. Several lawsuits are being decided after Freedom of Information Act requests by news outlets. What has been discovered so far isn't helping Trump.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Tulsi Gabbard urged to resign from Congress by former Hawaii Gov Neil Abercrombie

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should resign from office so that her presidential bid does not interfere with her representing Hawaii in Congress.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who served 20 years in Congress, made his call to resign on Monday, Honolulu Civil Beat reports.

“I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” he said.

Gabbard has already announced she's not running for re-election.

"Abercrombie said a special election should be held to fill Gabbard’s seat if she resigns," Honolulu Civil Beat reported. "He has endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele in his run to fill her seat, but said he didn’t make the announcement to benefit Kahele.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Trevor Noah’s Daily Show finally found itself in 2019 and came back with a bang

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

When Jon Stewart left the "Daily Show" on Comedy Central in 2015 comedian Trevor Noah took over and the reviews weren't great. At the start, even this writer wasn't impressed, despite a deep appreciation for Noah's stand-up. Ratings dropped and Larry Wilmore credited the host's transition with the reason his show was eventually canceled. After a few years, however, the Daily Show has finally begun to find it's way and the voice audiences wanted.

Continue Reading
 
 