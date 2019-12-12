Trump facing ‘critical stage’ in trio of lawsuits as Senate prepares for impeachment trial

As the U.S. Senate anticipates receiving articles of impeachment levied against Donald Trump, the president is also waiting to see if a trio of lawsuits filed against him are allowed to proceed through the courts.

According to NPR, “A trio of lawsuits claiming that Trump’s business dealings are violating the Constitution have been ping-ponging in federal courts for months, but all three cases are now advancing to critical stages.”

On Thursday, as the House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment, NPR notes the “U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va., will hear arguments to reconsider a ruling from a three-judge panel of the court, which in July dismissed the case over lack of standing.”

The report states that “Lawyers representing the attorneys general of Washington, D.C., and Maryland, which brought the lawsuit,” feel good about their case and hope that they will be handed a “form of a court order declaring that Trump is in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, an anti-corruption provision that prohibits federal officials from receiving gifts or money from state and foreign governments.”

According to ethics lawyer Deepak Gupta, who is assisting in the suits, “From the first moment he became president, Trump was in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause. He is openly doing so in a rather brazen way, in a way no other American president has ever done.”

NPR goes on to note, “The case in front of the appeals court on Thursday centers on Trump’s International Hotel, just blocks away from the White House. Officials from Georgia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other countries have collectively spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the hotel, profits the lawsuit says are funneled directly to Trump’s business coffers.”

“To this day, we still have not seen an accounting of what payments President Trump is getting through his business and from which foreign governments. And that’s something everyone should be concerned about,” Gupta added.

Attorneys for Trump are trying to have the lawsuits quashed, noting in their response that the Trump Organization is attempting to sell the property, with NPR reporting, ” If it is sold to a new owner, the case brought by D.C. and Maryland would have a challenging time keeping the legal battle alive, since, without Trump’s stake in that hotel, the central pillar of the case will collapse.”

