Trump laughed at for Twitter attack on Justin Trudeau: ‘Your toupee glue is rotting your single-digit IQ’

Canadian networks airing the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone 2” drew attention for cutting out the scene in which Kevin gets directions from Donald Trump — a decision the networks have clarified had nothing to do with politics and was simply to format the movie for commercial breaks.

But on Thursday evening, the president tweeted a much more convoluted theory as to why the networks cut his scene: Because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted to take revenge on Trump for being such a good trade negotiator:

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

It is unclear whether Trump intended his comment as a joke — but the internet promptly mocked the president for his apparent fixation on being edited out of a movie from 27 years ago:

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you Home Alone right now? Go spend some time with Melania. pic.twitter.com/3G5ZsdaxP8 — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) December 27, 2019

Cut in 2014 and it’s not state television you moron. Get a grip, your toupee glue is rotting your single digit IQ. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

How fragile do you have to be to take notice of your brief cameo in a decades-old movie was cut? P.S. You only got that cameo because you demanded it in exchange for using that location for shooting. Because you're a fragile narcissist who is just needy, needy, needy. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump is just mad at Justin Trudeau because Trudeau and a group of world leaders laughed at Trump at the NATO summit after he made a fool of himself — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been 3 weeks but someone's still mad Trudeau laughed at him in London. #SadLittleMan — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 27, 2019

Orange skin is very thin. — SeanWhite (@seanwhiter) December 27, 2019