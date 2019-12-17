‘Trump letter boomerangs’: Obama lawyer says document proves the president ‘must testify in the Senate’

President Donald Trump’s legal team may have committed another blunder with the letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

Neal Katyal, who served as acting Solicitor General in the Obama administration, believes the letter backfired.

“Trump letter boomerangs, actually explains why he must testify in Senate,” Katyal said.

He noted Trump made two main claims, that the House is unfair and that he did nothing wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katyal said the first, “explains why he couldn’t be called in House, only Senate.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s second claim, “opens the door and makes his exec privilege claims wholly untenable.”

Katyal suggested Trump “say the letter under oath.”

Trump letter boomerangs, actually explains why he must testify in Senate. He says 1) House is unfair+ 2) he did nothing wrong 1) explains why he couldnt be called in House, only Senate

2) opens the door and makes his exec privilege claims wholly untenable. #SayTheLetterUnderOath https://t.co/uthjSmIkRu — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 17, 2019