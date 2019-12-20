Quantcast
Trump-loving teacher suspended again for slurring black and Latino kids: ‘She wanted to bring back slavery’

A California middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave for a second time after students revealed her shockingly racist language and conduct.

Students from Sage Academy Magnet School in Palmdale first reported the teacher’s comments in late October, but she was allowed to return last week after she had been placed on leave and faced unspecified disciplinary action, reported KABC-TV.

Students and their parents brought new concerns to a meeting of the school’s governing board, and she was placed on leave again while another investigation is conducted.

“Since day one I’ve had to suck up her nasty words and comments and jokes about racism toward Mexican people,” student Jossylin Villegas told the Antelope Valley Press. “She would always talk about how she loves torture and she wanted to bring back slavery. She thinks it’s okay for Donald Trump to build a wall and to put the Mexicans’ names under the dirt.”

Student Yaretzy Martinez was sent to detention because she didn’t want to sit in the classroom while the teacher, whose name was not released, slurred black and Hispanic teachers.

“She says we don’t belong in this country,” Yaretzy said. “She would say that we would use the government for welfare and food stamps, we would take white people’s jobs.”

Eighth-grader Miguel Gonzalez’s mother got him transferred to another classroom because she punished him after he complained about her.

“She would fail Hispanics,” Miguel said. “I did everything in the classroom. I did all of my work, and she would just fail me for no reason.”

The school has hired an independent investigator to look into the students’ complaints, and their families want the teacher removed from the classroom.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
