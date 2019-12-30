Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend’s mass stabbing at a rabbi’s home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.

As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the “son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants.”

The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli’s tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.

Cuccinelli also smeared Thomas’s entire family.

“Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son,” he wrote.

Police say that Thomas on Saturday burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and proceeded to attack guests in his house with a machete. He has been arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described the attack as an act of domestic terrorism and has asked law enforcement officials to investigate it as a hate crime.