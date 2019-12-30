Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen

Published

21 mins ago

on

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend’s mass stabbing at a rabbi’s home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.

As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the “son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli’s tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.

Cuccinelli also smeared Thomas’s entire family.

“Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son,” he wrote.

Police say that Thomas on Saturday burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and proceeded to attack guests in his house with a machete. He has been arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described the attack as an act of domestic terrorism and has asked law enforcement officials to investigate it as a hate crime.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.

As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."

The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shocking new Ukraine revelations could make McConnell’s impeachment scheme even riskier for GOP

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Shocking new revelations about President Donald Trump's pressure scheme against Ukraine show why additional witness testimony is needed in the impeachment trial -- and could prove costly to Republicans if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sweeps the whole thing under the rug.

The Kentucky Republican is hoping to make the trial as swift and painless as possible for Trump and Republicans, and but new evidence uncovered by the New York Times could complicate his efforts -- or potentially doom the GOP if he pulls off the sham trial, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All the president’s bag men: Here are the Trump cronies who were indicted, convicted or imprisoned this year

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has seen an unusual number of his longtime associates indicted, convicted, or sentenced to prison over the last year.

Many of the convictions of Trump associates sprang from evidence uncovered during former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but some of them have also been tied to the president's more recent scandal with Ukraine that has resulted in his impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Below, we'll recap all the fates of Trump allies who have been indicted, convicted, or imprisoned this year.

Continue Reading
 
 