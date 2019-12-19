Trump Org is ‘deeply entangled in a criminal conspiracy’: NYC lawmakers want to sever ties with president’s business

Now that President Trump has officially changed his residence from New York to Florida, New York City Council members are looking to end the President’s business ties with the city’s municipal parks, Law & Crime reports.

This Thursday, Democratic City Councilman Mark Levine is expected to introduce a non-binding resolution that asks Mayor Bill de Blasio to sever the Trump Organization’s four contracts with the city — three of which are up for renewal in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Organization executive vice president and son to the President, Eric Trump, released a statement suggesting the move was politically motivated.

“For over 20 years, The Trump Organization has been a partner of New York City and has saved many iconic assets, such as Wollman Rink and Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, which were deeply distressed and in sad financial ruin. Under our leadership, those assets have become the pride and joy of our great city,” the statement read. “We are honored to be partnered with the city, and we will continue to do an outstanding job. We look forward to making New York proud for many years to come.”

Responding on Twitter, Levine wrote that the “feeling is not mutual.”

Sorry @EricTrump, the feeling's not mutual. Your dad's businesses in our city's parks are underperforming financially and damaging the image of our public spaces. And if you're so proud of them, why did you remove the Trump name from both ice rinks??https://t.co/vuVMEEl5oa pic.twitter.com/BL61PVQh2Q — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your dad’s businesses in our city’s parks are underperforming financially and damaging the image of our public spaces,” Levine tweeted. “And if you’re so proud of them, why did you remove the Trump name from both ice rinks??”

In a separate statement, Levine said that it’s “a matter of profound offense to most New Yorkers that our city has given four lucrative Parks [Department] concessions to the Trump Organization.”

“The Trump Organization is a company that is deeply entangled in a criminal conspiracy and there is ample precedent for Parks concession contracts being cancelled on such grounds.”