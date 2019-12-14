Trump panicked White House attorney will flounder on TV during Senate impeachment trial: report

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have begun to debate how best to handle the impeachment trial. And one of the key questions at hand is who will represent Trump in the Senate.

One obvious choice would be White House counsel Pat Cipollone. But according to The New York Times, there is a problem: Trump is scared that he might not be particularly good on national television.

“Mr. Cipollone is expected to represent Mr. Trump at the trial, along with the president’s outside lawyers,” reported Sheryl Gay Stolberg. “But the president has also been quizzing people about who his lawyers should be, and has noted Mr. Cipollone’s lack of TV experience, as the trial will be televised, a person involved in the planning said.”

Trump, prior to being president, spent much of his career in the entertainment business, as well as real estate, and was well-known for his roles in reality shows like “The Apprentice.” He has consistently valued showmanship in his presidency, and in the people working for him.

