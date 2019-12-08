Trump pushes Ted Cruz NBC interview — but skips the part where host Todd mentioned president’s ugly smears

Apparently Donald Trump enjoyed Texas Sen.Ted Cruz’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning, tweeting out excerpts of the Texas Republican’s defense of him — but he skipped over the part where the host confronted Cruz a with Trump’s ugly attacks on him.

Trump, who has dialed back his original commentary on Twitter, choosing to retweet others and block quote others defending him, cherry-picked the best Cruz had to offer, avoiding the highlight of the interview.

Along the way, Trump did take a shot at Todd, calling him “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd.”

You can see the tweets below:

….Biden on the board of the largest natural gas company in Ukraine, getting paid $83,000 a month, 10 times as much as a board member of @exxonmobil.” Thank you Ted. He also made a fortune from China and others, but zero before his father became V.P. @MeetThePress — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

….it’s going to go nowhere. They are going to impeach not because they have the evidence, but because they hate the president. I think the American people know that this is a waste of time, this is Democrats putting on a circus. @SenTedCruz interviewed by Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019