Trump pushes Ted Cruz NBC interview — but skips the part where host Todd mentioned president’s ugly smears

Published

3 mins ago

on

Apparently Donald Trump enjoyed Texas Sen.Ted Cruz’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning, tweeting out excerpts of the Texas Republican’s defense of him — but he skipped over the part where the host confronted Cruz a with Trump’s ugly attacks on him.

Trump, who has dialed back his original commentary on Twitter, choosing to retweet others and block quote others defending him, cherry-picked the best Cruz had to offer, avoiding the highlight of the interview.

Along the way, Trump did take a shot at Todd, calling him “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd.”

You can see the tweets below:

Ted Cruz snaps at NBC’s Chuck Todd for ‘dragging up all that garbage’ Trump threw at him in 2016 campaign

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 8, 2019

By

A "Meet the Press" interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went sideways on Sunday when host Chuck Todd reminded the Trump defender of all the smears the president launched against him when they were both vying for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

With Cruz attempting to defend Donald Trump's honor with regard to his Ukraine scandal, the incredulous Todd brought up Trump attacking Cruz's wife, accusing him of an extramarital affair and saying he may not have been born in the U.S. during the 2016 campaign.

“I appreciate you dragging up all that garbage, that’s very kind of you,” Cruz shot back.

2020 Election

Mike Bloomberg doesn’t understand he is part of the problem

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 8, 2019

By

The entry of Michael Bloomberg, one the world’s wealthiest men, into the Democratic Presidential primary contest arrives at a moment when Earth is facing growing levels of obscene wealth concentration and income disparity.

This article first appeared in Salon

“Last year 26 people owned the same [amount of wealth] as the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity,” reported Oxfam International in 2018. According to the anti-poverty charity, in the decade since Wall Street’s pillaging of Main Street that induced the Great Recession, “the fortunes of the richest have risen dramatically” with the number of billionaires doubling.The former New York City mayor touts the amassing of his $55.4 billion fortune, starting from a $10-million-dollar buyout he got when he was fired from Salomon Brothers, as one of his top qualifications for the nation’s highest office.

