Trump rails against Pelosi and Schumer as impeachment may expand: ‘They’re in real doubt’

President Donald Trump railed against the expansion of the impeachment probe as Democratic lawmakers consider new articles.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is withholding two articles of impeachment approved last week until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agrees to a fair trial, and Trump insisted that meant the evidence of his wrongdoing was weak.

“Everything we’re seeing from Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they’re in real doubt about the evidence they’ve brought forth so far not being good enough, and are very, very urgently seeking a way to find some more evidence,” he tweeted.

“The only way to make this work is to mount some kind of public pressure to demand witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and he can run this trial anyway he wants to,” he added, tagging “Fox & Friends” and anchor Brit Hume.

….mount some kind of public pressure to demand witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and he can run this trial anyway he wants to. @brithume @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019