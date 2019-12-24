Quantcast
Trump rails against Pelosi and Schumer as impeachment may expand: ‘They’re in real doubt’

President Donald Trump railed against the expansion of the impeachment probe as Democratic lawmakers consider new articles.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is withholding two articles of impeachment approved last week until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agrees to a fair trial, and Trump insisted that meant the evidence of his wrongdoing was weak.

“Everything we’re seeing from Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they’re in real doubt about the evidence they’ve brought forth so far not being good enough, and are very, very urgently seeking a way to find some more evidence,” he tweeted.

“The only way to make this work is to mount some kind of public pressure to demand witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and he can run this trial anyway he wants to,” he added, tagging “Fox & Friends” and anchor Brit Hume.

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for after an accident at presidential palace: report

December 23, 2019

Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday after an accident at his home in Brasilia, the latest health scare for the 64-year-old, his office said.

"President Jair Bolsonaro fell at the Alvorada Palace. He was treated by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic and taken to the Armed Forces Hospital," a presidential spokesman said in a statement published by the G1 news portal.

The Planalto Palace has yet to respond to AFP's request for comment.

According to the statement, Bolsonaro was given a cranial CT scan, "which did not detect any changes."

Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno arrived at the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and told Globo television that Bolsonaro "is fine," but must remain under observation.

Chris Cuomo lambastes Republican apologist over GOP’s hypocritical impeachment argument

December 23, 2019

CNN's Chris Cuomo

There was a contentious interaction on CNN on Monday over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chris Cuomo interviewed Jim Schultz, who served as an associate White House counsel for President Donald Trump.

Cuomo began the interviewing by telling Schultz that he was going to "beat" him "about the head" during the segment.

The two then went back and forth on the allegations against Trump -- and Rudy Giuliani.

Watch:

Here’s how Democrats are using open records laws to fight back against GOP voter suppression

December 23, 2019

Democrats in a key battleground state have a plan to use state open records laws to fight back against Republican voter suppression.

"Last week in Wisconsin a county judge sided with a conservative legal group in a lawsuit that will remove more than 200,000 voters from that state's voter rolls," Velshi noted.

"Democrats for their part are doing everything they can to push back against these Republican efforts," he reported. "In Wisconsin, the state Democratic Party plans to use the open records law to find the names of everyone who's been purged and then work to re-enroll likely Democratic voters."

Continue Reading
 
 