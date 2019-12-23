Trump retweets Lindsey Graham eight times during holiday meltdown at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump spent his 231st day on the golf course and returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to begin an extensive Twitter meltdown over impeachment.

He unleashed a series of retweets of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who talked about everything from impeachment to the Port of Charleston. Most notably, however, Graham and Trump promoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has proved to be a huge problem for the Maine senator back home. October polls show that 50 percent of Mainers are still bothered by Collins’ job performance.

You can see the rest of Trump’s rants by going to Lindsey Graham’s Twitter page.