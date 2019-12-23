Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump retweets Lindsey Graham eight times during holiday meltdown at Mar-a-Lago

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump spent his 231st day on the golf course and returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to begin an extensive Twitter meltdown over impeachment.

He unleashed a series of retweets of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who talked about everything from impeachment to the Port of Charleston. Most notably, however, Graham and Trump promoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has proved to be a huge problem for the Maine senator back home. October polls show that 50 percent of Mainers are still bothered by Collins’ job performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the rest of Trump’s rants by going to Lindsey Graham’s Twitter page.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Korea could time their missile launches to interfere with Trump’s re-election campaign: CNN

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

As the brief progress towards diplomacy with North Korea has fallen apart, fears have grown that dictator Kim Jong Un will order a fresh wave of missile testing.

But according to CNN correspondent Will Ripley, President Donald Trump himself might have cause for political fear — because North Korea knows his re-election campaign is next year, and they may attempt to time their tests to injure or embarrass him at key moments.

"Just because North Korea is not planning to launch an ICBM around Christmas, my source said, doesn't mean they won't do it in 2020, an election year for President Trump," said Ripley. "The North Koreans are aware there is pressure on the president ... could they add to that pressure in the coming months after they analyze the data from the recent tests? We'll have to wait and see."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump retweets Lindsey Graham eight times during holiday meltdown at Mar-a-Lago

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent his 231st day on the golf course and returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to begin an extensive Twitter meltdown over impeachment.

He unleashed a series of retweets of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who talked about everything from impeachment to the Port of Charleston. Most notably, however, Graham and Trump promoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has proved to be a huge problem for the Maine senator back home. October polls show that 50 percent of Mainers are still bothered by Collins' job performance.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You’re a lost cause’: Rudy Giuliani reportedly throws temper tantrum at reporter over unflattering portrayal

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

On Monday, Olivia Nuzzi's profile in New York Magazine painted a bizarre and damning picture of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, from his anti-Semitic rants against George Soros to his inconsistent answers about whether he has business interests in Ukraine to the fact that his fly was reportedly open for the whole thing.

Giuliani, however, does not seem to be thrilled with his portrayal in the article.

Continue Reading
 
 