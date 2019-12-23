Trump retweets Lindsey Graham eight times during holiday meltdown at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump spent his 231st day on the golf course and returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to begin an extensive Twitter meltdown over impeachment.
He unleashed a series of retweets of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who talked about everything from impeachment to the Port of Charleston. Most notably, however, Graham and Trump promoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has proved to be a huge problem for the Maine senator back home. October polls show that 50 percent of Mainers are still bothered by Collins’ job performance.
I agree 100%! https://t.co/lFUfnLefxT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019
You can see the rest of Trump’s rants by going to Lindsey Graham’s Twitter page.