Trump ridiculed for heaping praise on ‘unhinged loon’ Louie Gohmert following House floor meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

As has become his custom as of late — as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate — on Thursday Donald Trump retweeted out yet another clip of one of his defenders going to bat for him, this time House Republican Louie Gohmert (TX) ranting on the floor about a discredited Ukraine’s conspiracy theory before the House impeachment vote.

The clip, posted by MSNBC, showed the lawmaker raging at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for stating that he was “deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

According to Trump, “Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!”

Few on Twitter agreed, with one commenter stating, “LOL, when you think it’s good to have this clown on your side>”

You can see a sampling below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
