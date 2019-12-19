Trump ridiculed for heaping praise on ‘unhinged loon’ Louie Gohmert following House floor meltdown

As has become his custom as of late — as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate — on Thursday Donald Trump retweeted out yet another clip of one of his defenders going to bat for him, this time House Republican Louie Gohmert (TX) ranting on the floor about a discredited Ukraine’s conspiracy theory before the House impeachment vote.

The clip, posted by MSNBC, showed the lawmaker raging at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for stating that he was “deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Trump, “Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!”

Few on Twitter agreed, with one commenter stating, “LOL, when you think it’s good to have this clown on your side>”

You can see a sampling below:

lol, when you think it’s good to have this clown on your side — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Moron birds of a feather. — John Weaver (@jwgop) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He's just an angry old white man. — WantsUnity (@C_CMC4) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And then, the orderlies came to usher Gohmert back to his room… — (((TruthSleuth-Truth.Or.Consequences))) (@Constitution_7) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course he'd single out the most unhinged loon of them all — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2019

If yelling Russian propaganda is your thing, then yeah Gomer Gohmert was great. But at least 66 million Americans are just not that into Russian propaganda being yelled within the US Capitol building. — Barbara Greene (@barbaraougreene) December 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian propaganda on the house floor! These are our times. So glad you are impeached. One step closer to getting our country back. — TEO 💙🌊🍸 (@liberalandlove) December 19, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Gohmert is in contention for being one of the top imbeciles in the House. — Moosey Dog (Article II) I can do whatever I want (@DogMoosey) December 19, 2019

Russia interfered in the election, not Ukraine, Mr. Impeachment — #ImpeachTrumpNow #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@TrayFuqua) December 19, 2019