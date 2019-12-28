Trump shouldn’t count on voters holding their noses and voting for him this time — here’s why

On Twitter Saturday, The Economist data journalist G. Elliot Morris walked through a key group of people who helped hand President Donald Trump his election victory in 2016 — and noted that there are grave warning signs for Trump that in this election, they are likely to break hard against him.

Specifically, these are voters who reported that they disapproved of both major parties. And according to Morris, the conventional wisdom that Trump voters who now disapprove of him are still going to turn out and vote for him en masse may be mistaken:

People say that 2016 was largely decided by voters who disliked both Clinton and Trump and voted overwhelmingly for Trump. In 2020, the reverse might happen. In the last month of Economist/YouGov polls, voters who dislike both Biden & Trump pick Biden by a 60 point margin. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 28, 2019

The numbers among voters who dislike both Sanders and Biden or dislike Warren and Biden, etc. are similar. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 28, 2019

Suggests that the narrative that people who disapprove of Trump might vote for him anyway is kinda BS. Indeed, only 2% of them say they'll vote for Trump next year (vs 4% of approvers who say they'll vote Dem). The real Q is whether disapprovers will vote 3rd party or stay home. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 28, 2019