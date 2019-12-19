Trump smacked down hard by House Republican for ‘crass’ attack on late lawmaker Dingell: ‘Apologize’

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) reacted harshly to Donald Trump’s comments attacking the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at a rally on Wednesday night, saying the president needs to apologize.

Upton was one of the first GOP lawmakers to call out the president, tweeting, “I’ve always looked up to John Dingell – my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to ‘dis’ him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due.”

Upton was addressing Trump’s comments that included hinting the late lawmaker may have gone to Hell after passing away.

You can see the tweet below:

I’ve always looked up to John Dingell – my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) December 19, 2019