Trump smacked down hard by House Republican for ‘crass’ attack on late lawmaker Dingell: ‘Apologize’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) reacted harshly to Donald Trump’s comments attacking the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at a rally on Wednesday night, saying the president needs to apologize.

Upton was one of the first GOP lawmakers to call out the president, tweeting, “I’ve always looked up to John Dingell – my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to ‘dis’ him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due.”

Upton was addressing Trump’s comments that included hinting the late lawmaker may have gone to Hell after passing away.

You can see the tweet below:

White House defends Trump’s ugly attack on grieving Debbie Dingell: ‘The president is a counter-puncher’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Donald Trump's attack on Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who's grieving the death of her husband.

The Michigan Democrat voted to impeach the president, who complained to rally goers Wednesday night that he had ordered flags flown at half mast to honor the late Rep. John Dingell -- and suggested the veteran lawmaker might be in hell.

Trump reinforced one article of impeachment charge with his ugly attack on Dingell’s widow

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump proved one element of his impeachment by attacking Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) after the vote by suggesting her late husband had gone to hell.

The president slurred the longtime lawmaker John Dingell, who died earlier this year at 92, because his wife, who succeeded him in the seat he'd held for 59 years, had voted in favor of impeachment.

"Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump told rally goers in Battle Creek, Michigan.

He complained that she'd voted to impeach despite his ordering flags lowered to half mast after the Democratic lawmaker's death and offering the Capitol Rotunda for memorial services.

GOP panicking Trump will blow up their impeachment defense by tweeting during Senate trial: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Senate Republicans would prefer Donald Trump stop tweeting during his upcoming impeachment trial, saying it will make their job clearing him much more difficult.

More to the point, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) suggested, "Tweet less, smile more."

"Senate Republicans, who loathe the president’s tweeting, are hoping that when impeachment comes to the Senate, Trump will do something out of character: Stay quiet," the report states with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) telling reporters on Wednesday, "This is a solemn and serious undertaking and I just think we don’t need a bunch of distractions. The president will like the outcome, I believe, in the end. So ... making it easier not harder would be a good thing.”

Continue Reading
 
 