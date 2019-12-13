Trump supporters overwhelmingly hostile towards journalists: Pew study
When it comes to hostility towards journalism, Trump supporters take the cake according to a new study.
The study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 17% of Republicans who “somewhat approve” of Trump’s performance said they believe journalists have very low ethical standards. Around 12% of “never-Trump” Republicans felt the same way. But when it comes to Trump’s most loyal supporters, 40% of them say that journalists have very low ethical standards. Another 45% answered low, leaving out the “very,” according to the Pew study.
Democrats who oppose Trump had a more favorable opinion of journalism, with just 4% saying that journalists have very low ethical standards and 33% saying journalism is overall trustworthy. Twenty-three percent of Republicans who are lukewarm in their opinions of Trump said that journalists are trustworthy, but that figure sank to 9% when it came to die-hard Trump fans.
You can read more over at libn.com.
Commentary
Here’s why Christian men today are having a masculinity crisis
To understand contemporary Christian ideas about gender, and specifically masculinity, we need to go all the way back to the values that shaped Christian origins in the first century.
The pattern across Greek, Roman and Jewish society was that men were the heads of households, and households were the primary economic unit. Women managed the internal affairs, while men managed the external ones.
Most men, at around 30 years old, married a girl barely more than half their age. With such an age difference, the girls were less experienced and less emotionally mature. So men believed themselves to be superior to women – a fallacious conclusion that, to them, seemed obvious.
Breaking Banner
Giuliani brags to Trump about digging up dirt in Ukraine as Rudy’s friends beg him to lay low
Rudy Giuliani took a call from President Donald Trump moments after arriving in New York City from his latest trip to Ukraine, and boasted that he'd dug up more campaign dirt against Joe Biden.
The president called his personal attorney as the plane was still taxiing on the runway Saturday, and Trump asked Giuliani what he'd gotten during his trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in Europe, reported the Wall Street Journal.
“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.