Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump targets poor women at Christmas by approving Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina

Published

12 mins ago

on

Poor women are expected to be hit the hardest after the Trump administration approved work requirements for Medicaid in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, South Carolina became one of more than a dozen states to ask President Donald Trump’s administration to make working a condition of getting Medicaid, a health insurance program for poor people. South Carolina this week became the first state without Medicaid expansion to enact work requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the plan, recipients of Medicaid would have to work, volunteer or attend school for 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

The rules allow exceptions for pregnancy and other conditions.

In South Carolina, Medicaid covers about one in five people. Poor women are expected to be hit hardest by the new work rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Matt Gaetz probably isn’t the best to go after someone’s drug use: Internet cautions Republican Congressman

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) probably isn't the best person to make an argument against driving under the influence given his own arrests. Even Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) cautioned against "the pot calling the kettle black," during the Thursday House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gaetz was arrested for a DUI in 2008 on suspicion of a DUI after he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Just two years later he was elected to the Florida state legislature and by 2016 he was in Congress.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump targets poor women at Christmas by approving Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Poor women are expected to be hit the hardest after the Trump administration approved work requirements for Medicaid in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, South Carolina became one of more than a dozen states to ask President Donald Trump's administration to make working a condition of getting Medicaid, a health insurance program for poor people. South Carolina this week became the first state without Medicaid expansion to enact work requirements.

Under the plan, recipients of Medicaid would have to work, volunteer or attend school for 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain leads The View hosts in brutal attack on Nikki Haley: ‘Disqualified for national office’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Addressing former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's attempt to walk back her comments defending the flying of the Confederate flag, conservative co-host Meghan McCain took the lead on "The View" and hammered the former South Carolina governor -- agreeing with co-host Sunny Hostin that Haley disqualified herself from ever being president.

With host Whoopi Goldberg off for the day, McCain asked to speak first, and jumped all over Haley who recently wrote an op-ed attempting to explain away her comments made during an interview with right-wing host Glenn Beck.

Continue Reading
 
 