Trump targets poor women at Christmas by approving Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina

Poor women are expected to be hit the hardest after the Trump administration approved work requirements for Medicaid in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, South Carolina became one of more than a dozen states to ask President Donald Trump’s administration to make working a condition of getting Medicaid, a health insurance program for poor people. South Carolina this week became the first state without Medicaid expansion to enact work requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the plan, recipients of Medicaid would have to work, volunteer or attend school for 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

The rules allow exceptions for pregnancy and other conditions.

In South Carolina, Medicaid covers about one in five people. Poor women are expected to be hit hardest by the new work rules.

Confirmed: Trump admin has approved work requirements for Medicaid recipients in South Carolina. It’s the first approval in a state that didn't expand Medicaid under the ACA – thus it mostly affects poor women. Work requirements elsewhere are on hold due to court battles. — Abby Goodnough (@abbygoodnough) December 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

⚠️ SOUTH CAROLINA: CMS approves 1st-ever Medicaid work requirements for a NON-EXPANSION state…and even puts the kibosh on some fig leaf improvements the state included:https://t.co/N048s08LdW — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) December 12, 2019

NEW: I’m deeply disturbed to share that tmrw at 11am the Gov of SC has scheduled a press conference in Greenville likely to announce that SC will be the 1st non Medicaid expansion state in the nation to receive approval for a work requirement. This will only affect poor parents. — Joan Alker (@JoanAlker1) December 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m honored to be in the #PalmettoState today representing @POTUS Trump & his Administration as we work together with Governor @henrymcmaster & his team to improve #healthcare and transform #Medicaid. Looking forward to our discussions! — Administrator Seema Verma (@SeemaCMS) December 12, 2019