Trump told the same story about a ‘Jewish friend’ 4 times — and has used a different name each time

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump can’t possibly be anti-Semitic because some of his best friends are Jewish. The problem, however, is that he can’t remember that friend’s name.

A Washington Post story Friday exposed Trump’s struggle to remember his Jewish friend’s name while telling anecdotes about the friend.

During the second White House Hanukkah reception this week, Trump told a story about his “friend” Charles Kushner.

“I said, ‘Charlie, let me ask you what’s bigger for the Jewish people: Giving the embassy to Jerusalem, it becomes the capital of Israel. What’s bigger? That or the Golan Heights?’ He said, ‘Neither.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He said the biggest thing of all is what you did by ending the Iran nuclear catastrophe,” Trump said about Jared Kushner’s father Charles. “I think that’s true.”

It’s an interesting story, but it’s not the first time Trump has told it and each time the person who said it changes.

During his first White House Hanukkah party this week, he had the same conversation with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“I said, ‘Bob Kraft, which is bigger? Which is more important to the Jewish people?’ He said, ‘Neither.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He said, ‘What you did by terminating the Iran nuclear deal is bigger than both.’ I think that’s true.”

It’s unclear why Trump would call his friend by both names, but either way, Kraft seemed to have the exact same conversation with Trump that Kushner did.

Just four days before that, Trump cited massive Republican casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

“I said to Sheldon, ‘What do you think was bigger?… Israel and the embassy going in, and it became Jerusalem, the capital of Israel? Or the Golan Heights?’ He said, ‘Neither.’”

Before that Trump told the story at a September rally.

It harkens back to the time Trump’s “friend Jim” said that he comes to Paris every year but lately he’s stopped because “Paris isn’t Paris.” Reporters were never able to find the “friend Jim”

You can see the full videos of the stories at The Washington Post.

