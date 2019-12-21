Quantcast
Trump White House hiding documents revealing officials waved red flags over reasons for withholding Ukraine aid: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that the White House is blacking out documents that could reveal more about whether low-level officials at the Office of Management and Budget were concerned that President Donald Trump’s scheme to withhold military aid from Ukraine was illegal.

“The administration so far has declined to release copies of its internal communications about this vital issue — the legality of what Trump had ordered,” reported The Beast. “On Friday, in 146 pages of new documents provided to the Center for Public Integrity under a court order, the Justice Department blacked out — for the second time — many of the substantive passages reflecting what key officials at the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget said to one another.”

At issue is a federal law known as the Impoundment Control Act. Under this law, the White House must release funds appropriated by Congress, and cannot withhold them without a clear reason under law communicated to Congress. There was a September 30 deadline past which point failure to release any of the funds would be illegal — and while the delay ultimately did not hit that deadline, OMB officials worried that the longer they waited, the more difficult it would be to follow the law. At least two resigned rather than carry out the suspension.

“In an email on July 25, for example, as a senior OMB political appointee named Michael Duffey told the Pentagon’s comptroller aout the aid halt, he said, ‘Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know to execute the direction,'” reported The Beast. “Throughout this period, the reason for the aid halt was rarely discussed, even within the government. In an email on Sept. 11 — the day the funding halt finally ended — OMB official Edna T. Falk Curtain told a senior defense official that ‘I still have no insight on the rationale for the hold.'”

You can read more here.


Kremlin state media launches full-on attack on impeachment as Trump ponders bills that could hurt Putin: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a stir this week by attacking the impeachment process against President Donald Trump and confidently predicting that the Senate will acquit him. But he is not alone. On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that the Russian state media networks are coming out in defense of Trump as well. This comes just as Trump is reportedly pushing back on a new package of Russian sanctions passed by Congress.

‘Furious’ Trump experiencing wild mood swings after being ‘surprised’ he was impeached: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump has been completely absorbed with following his impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House and that his moods are taking wild swings depending upon what he sees on TV.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial that could result in Trump being stripped of the presidency, Politico reports that the president is still surprised at what is happening to him.

Noting that Trump watched the historic House vote on his impeachment from the wings while he waited to speak at a rally in Michigan, one Trump insider described his everchanging moods.

