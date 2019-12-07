Trump’s claim impeachment ‘nullifies’ 2016 election blown up in new House Judiciary Committee report

On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released their report outlining the offenses committed by President Donald Trump, and the legal framework for impeachment — which clears the way for Congress to write and approve articles of impeachment against him.
One of the key issues examined by the report is the claim, repeatedly made by the president and his supporters, that impeachment would “nullify” the 2016 presidential election and the popular will — which is already a weak claim given that Trump never won the popular vote, and that impeaching Trump would still install Mike Pence as president. But the report more broadly rejects the entire claim that an election result immunizes a president from punishment for official misconduct.
“We consider whether impeachment ‘nullifies’ the last election or denies voters their voice in the next one,” stated the report. “The Framers themselves weighed this question. They considered relying solely on elections — rather than impeachment — to remove wayward Presidents. That position was firmly rejected.”
“No President is entitled to persist in office after committing ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ and no one who voted for him in the last election is entitled to expect he will do so,” continued the report. Furthermore, “where the President’s misconduct is aimed at corrupting elections, relying on elections to solve the problem is no safeguard at all.”
You can read the report here.
