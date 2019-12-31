Trump’s claims about Christianity Today’s ‘far left’ slant hilariously disproved by their most popular articles

In the wake of Christianity Today’s earth-moving editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office, Trump took to Twitter and railed against the widely-revered evangelical publication, calling it a “far left magazine.”

“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage.”

If Trump calling an outlet launched by the legendary evangelist Bill Graham “far left” has anyone convinced it has some sort of progressive agenda, all one has to do it look at their latest retrospective that was published this Tuesday, where the publication looks back at their “Most Popular Articles of the Decade.” Within the list are two articles, one titled “What Could Possibly Be Wrong with Christian Masturbation?” and the other titled “The Real Problem With Female Masturbation” — both articles slamming the inherent sinfulness of one of nature’s most innately natural pastimes.

Also included on the list is an article titled, “Why ‘God and the Gay Christian’ Is Wrong About the Bible and Same-Sex Relationships,” which is basically an argument against allowing LGBTQ people more active, integrated, and open roles in Christian life. Another ‘most popular’ article, titled, “When Does the Bible Allow Divorce?”, discusses acceptable divorce scenarios through the prism of the bible — not exactly a progressive viewpoint.