Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories are going down the drain — thanks to his own appointees

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s insistence that the entire probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a setup by nefarious law enforcement agents has been dealt a significant blow in recent days.

According to multiple reports, Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Russia probe will conclude that there was sufficient reason for the FBI to open up an investigation into the Trump campaign given the knowledge they had in the summer of 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Washington Post reported that U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is running a separate investigation on the origins of the Russia probe, has informed Horowitz that he currently has no information that would contradict Horowitz’s conclusions.

As the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explains, this news is a major blow to the president’s efforts to blame the “deep state” for the legal troubles he’s faced since the very beginning of his term.

“So right there, we have two investigators — who still might find some misconduct (Horowitz’s report is due out Monday, and Durham’s probe is an ongoing criminal one) — failing to find the kind of vast conspiracy that Trump has alleged,” Blake writes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You don’t get to dictate terms’: Trump soundly mocked for demanding speedy resolution to impeachment

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump broke with his Republican defenders, who say impeachment is moving too fast, and demanded a quick resolution to the constitutional process.

House Democrats moved the impeachment process from the Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee after nearly two weeks of testimony, and Trump called for a speedy end to the matter.

"The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House," Trump tweeted. "They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy."

"Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he added. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to 'Clean the Swamp,' and that’s what I am doing!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

InfoWars made up lies about Islamic community to help Alex Jones generate more traffic: former writer

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Josh Owens, a former staffer at the fringe conspiracy theory site InfoWars, admitted that his team knowingly promoted fake stories about Islamberg, a rural religious community founded by mostly Black Muslims from New York City on the border between New York and Pennsylvania.

According to Owens, InfoWars initially conducted interviews with people near the community, hoping that they would tell horror stories about a group of militants hellbent on enslaving America under Sharia law. Instead, locals described the people of Islamberg as "kind, generous neighbors." This wasn't a story Alex Jones would have been able to sell to his far-right conspiracy theorist audience — so, Owens said, his team decided to just lie.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian lawmaker met this week to discuss Joe Biden conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

A Ukrainian lawmaker says he met in recent days with Rudy Giuliani to discuss a conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden.

Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he met with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to discuss the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption and investigate the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukraine's government, reported Reuters.

Continue Reading
 
 