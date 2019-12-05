Trump’s ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories are going down the drain — thanks to his own appointees

President Donald Trump’s insistence that the entire probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a setup by nefarious law enforcement agents has been dealt a significant blow in recent days.

According to multiple reports, Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Russia probe will conclude that there was sufficient reason for the FBI to open up an investigation into the Trump campaign given the knowledge they had in the summer of 2016.

Additionally, the Washington Post reported that U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is running a separate investigation on the origins of the Russia probe, has informed Horowitz that he currently has no information that would contradict Horowitz’s conclusions.

As the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explains, this news is a major blow to the president’s efforts to blame the “deep state” for the legal troubles he’s faced since the very beginning of his term.

“So right there, we have two investigators — who still might find some misconduct (Horowitz’s report is due out Monday, and Durham’s probe is an ongoing criminal one) — failing to find the kind of vast conspiracy that Trump has alleged,” Blake writes.