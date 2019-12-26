Trump’s ‘failure to improve the lives of ordinary working Americans’ will hurt him in 2020: Robert Reich
In an op-ed published in Newsweek this Thursday, economist Robert Reich says that while Trump helps big corporations get huge tax cuts, he’s also trying to expand his working class base — which is a “tricky maneuver,” according to Reich.
“Armed with deductions and loopholes, America’s largest companies paid an average federal tax rate of only 11.3 percent on their profits last year, roughly half the official rate under the new tax law—the lowest effective corporate tax rate in more than 80 years,” Reich writes. “Yet almost nothing has trickled down to ordinary workers. Corporations have used most of their tax savings to buy back their shares, giving the stock market a sugar high. The typical American household remains poorer today than it was before the financial crisis began in 2007.”
On top of his tax cuts ballooning the deficit, which in turn take away from public services, Trump announced a $4.5 billion cut in food stamp benefits, affecting an estimated 10,000 families. Social Security disability benefits are on the chopping block too, and workers provided up to 35 percent of federal tax revenue in 2018 while corporations provided only 9 percent. According to Reich, Trump has been covering up “this massive redistribution from the working class to the corporate elite” by pushing his usual economic nationalism, but in 2020 “it will be difficult this time around because Trump’s economic nationalism has hurt American workers, particularly in states that were critical to Trump’s 2016 win.”
“The consequences of Trump’s and the Republicans’ excessive corporate giveaways and their failure to improve the lives of ordinary working Americans are becoming clearer by the day.”
Read his full op-ed over at Newsweek.
Breaking Banner
Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump
Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.
In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.
Pro-Putin forces raid Russian anti-corruption offices and detain leader moments before YouTube broadcast
Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin reportedly raided the offices of an anti-corruption organization headed by Alexei Navalny.
According to New York Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko, police raided FBK offices on the day that Navalny was expected to broadcast on YouTube.
Navalny's office in Moscow raided by the police again, on the day when he hosts his weekly Q/A on YouTube. All equipment used to broadcast is expected to be taken away, his spokesperson says: https://t.co/gzbeOUYJG2
Breaking Banner
George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’
"Build that wall! Build that wall!" the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.
Trump's signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.