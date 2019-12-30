Trump’s massive bailout obscures farm country’s horrific decline in 2019: analysis

According to a report from the Washington Post, the Agriculture Department is declaring 2019 the most profitable year for farmers in five years despite a wave of farm failures and bankruptcies tied to the president’s tariff war.

The report takes great pains to note that farmers have not only been buffeted by the tariff war that crippled prices and shut down the ability to compete on the world market but also bad weather that hit farmers in the northern regions of the farm belt.

“In 2019, the farm belt felt about as hospitable as the asteroid belt. Record rainfall turned fields to sludge and made it nigh-on impossible to plant corn and soybeans until long after the typical window had passed. President Trump’s long-running trade war cut off farmers’ access to China’s enormous market. Across the farm sector, commodity prices remained in the doldrums,” the report begins, before stating that the Agriculture Department is calling 2019 the “farmers’ most profitable in five years.”

The devil, the report points out, is in the details.

The Market Facilitation Program, more commonly known as the farm bailout, turned what would have been a horrific year in terms of farm income into a plus.

“Without government assistance, U.S. farm income would have fallen about $5 billion from its already-low 2018 level. So the $14.5 billion in bailout funding announced so far represents a substantial reversal of fortune,” the report states before pointing out that the greatest recipient of the government bailout was not the small struggling farmers trying to keep their heads above water.

According to Montana State University economist Eric Belasco, “Most farmers benefited from the bailout … but because bailout money is distributed based on acreage and not farmer’s need, about half of the money (47 percent) went to the largest 10 percent of operations.”

“The philosophical question is: Should we have trade aid for farmers who are at a low risk of losing their farm?” Belasco asked. “Most other safety-net programs are income-adjusted,” he added later. “Farm policy doesn’t do that at all.”

“The past two years have been marked by a sharp rise in bankruptcies in the nation’s deepest farm country. A quarter of the nation’s farms sit in super agriculture-dependent areas — places where more than 1 in 7 people live on farms. Among them, the rate of farm-specific bankruptcies (Chapter 12) has more than tripled since 2015,” the report states. “But farms’ stress doesn’t just show up in family-farm bankruptcies. Some farmers don’t meet the requirements for Chapter 12, and many others in farm country depend on farms for their livelihood even if they don’t grow much themselves. Across the board — whether it’s the liquidation of Chapter 7 or the restructuring of Chapters 11 and 13 — bankruptcies in these farming-dependent areas are rising faster than in the rest of the nation.”

According to Robert Dinterman, an agricultural economist at Ohio State University, many farmers are so underwater that bankruptcy may be their only hope even with another bailout.

“Farmers as a whole keep expecting their farm income to be better than what it turns out to be,” he explained. “Each year farmers are digging themselves in a larger and larger hole — they’re accumulating more debt than they’re able to pay off. I don’t think there’s any reason to think there’s going to be any relief in the future.”

