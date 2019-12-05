Trump’s muddled messaging mocked after he demands ‘fast’ impeachment – then lashes out when Pelosi grants his wish
President Donald Trump demanded a speedy resolution to the impeachment process, and then he lashed out when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi granted his wish.
The president complained Thursday morning that House Democrats were dragging out the process, and a short time later Pelosi called on House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to draft articles of impeachment.
That set Trump into another rage spasm.
“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING,” Trump tweeted. “They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff,’ so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President.”
“This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents,” he added. “That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”
Other social media users ridiculed the president’s mixed messaging.
Republicans argued the Mueller investigation was taking too long, now they’re arguing the impeachment inquiry is happening too fast. Never have they provided any evidence to prove Trump is innocent.
— Karin Hildebrand Lau (@Karimala1) December 5, 2019
You committed an obvious crime. It's remarkable that some kiss-ups will stand in Congress and deny basic reality, but that's not a win for you or them. Corruption isn't a win. You'll be remembered in history as worse than Nixon. People in the future will compare scandals to you.
— JRehling (@JRehling) December 5, 2019
Me contemplating on the fact that the best word Trump could think of was "stuff." pic.twitter.com/mCCTx1zU1A
— IDG (@Richard06327523) December 5, 2019
Impeaching you isn’t “nothing.” Neither are the 400 bills Dems have passed this year that you’ve had Moscow Mitch sit on.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 5, 2019
Nancy Pelosi continues to own you and Americans are here for it… #TrumpCrimeFamilyMustGo
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 5, 2019
Rex Tillerson was right pic.twitter.com/DdFN2e0pOw
— Helpmesharpieyouremyonlyhope (@Keanin15) December 5, 2019
I would say: Forget Impeachment. Go to remove him. 25th. That would save Americans their tax money and congress time.
— Viera Masih (@mahimamemoir) December 5, 2019
BOOM pic.twitter.com/adfvUr6q1z
— WhatIfObamaDidIt (@WhatIfObamaDid2) December 5, 2019
You directly and definitely met the definition of breaking the law against requesting election interference from a foreign power.
What's more, you said in June that you would do it. And in July, you did it. You said you'd break the law and you did. Actions have consequences.
— JRehling (@JRehling) December 5, 2019
"It was a perfect call" pic.twitter.com/m7FhkPcHTY
— THE G🤥P'S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) December 5, 2019
After getting scorched by Pelosi, Sinclair reporter James Rosen suggests she’s lying about her religion
James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting suggested on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was lying when she said she does not hate people because her Catholic faith teaches her not to.
Rosen caught the Speaker's wrath at her weekly press conference, when he shouted a question about her "hating" President Donald Trump.
Pelosi responded by coming back to the podium and dressing down Rosen. She noted that Catholics are taught not to hate.
Later, the Sinclair reporter showed up at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) weekly press conference.
British woman in Spain revived after 6 hours in cardiac arrest
A British woman suffering from severe hypothermia who was revived by doctors in Spain after more than six hours of cardiac arrest, on Thursday hailed her survival as "a miracle".
Audrey Marsh collapsed at around 1:00 pm on November 3 when she and her husband were caught in a snowstorm while out walking in the Pyrenees mountains.
But it was just over two-and-a-half hours before rescue teams were able to reach them, with the 34-year-old showing no signs of life nor cardiac activity, and a body temperature of just 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Initial efforts to revive her at the scene had no effect and she was flown by helicopter to a Barcelona hospital equipped with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO).
Trumpland’s simmering anger at George Conway finally erupts into a bitter public feud
George Conway, husband of senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been a known vocal critic of the Trump administration for a large portion of Donald Trump's presidency, and his anti-Trump Twitter rants were mostly ignored from within the White House. Now, his clear ideological conflict with his wife and her boss seems to finally be boiling over as a Trump official surprised observers by pushing back against his comments.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Trump's 2020 campaign manager took a shot at Conway for promoting an anti-Trump book.