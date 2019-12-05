Trump’s muddled messaging mocked after he demands ‘fast’ impeachment – then lashes out when Pelosi grants his wish

President Donald Trump demanded a speedy resolution to the impeachment process, and then he lashed out when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi granted his wish.

The president complained Thursday morning that House Democrats were dragging out the process, and a short time later Pelosi called on House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to draft articles of impeachment.

That set Trump into another rage spasm.

“The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING,” Trump tweeted. “They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff,’ so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President.”

“This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents,” he added. “That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

Other social media users ridiculed the president’s mixed messaging.

Republicans argued the Mueller investigation was taking too long, now they’re arguing the impeachment inquiry is happening too fast. Never have they provided any evidence to prove Trump is innocent. — Karin Hildebrand Lau (@Karimala1) December 5, 2019

You committed an obvious crime. It's remarkable that some kiss-ups will stand in Congress and deny basic reality, but that's not a win for you or them. Corruption isn't a win. You'll be remembered in history as worse than Nixon. People in the future will compare scandals to you. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 5, 2019

Me contemplating on the fact that the best word Trump could think of was "stuff." pic.twitter.com/mCCTx1zU1A — IDG (@Richard06327523) December 5, 2019

Impeaching you isn’t “nothing.” Neither are the 400 bills Dems have passed this year that you’ve had Moscow Mitch sit on. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 5, 2019

Nancy Pelosi continues to own you and Americans are here for it… #TrumpCrimeFamilyMustGo — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 5, 2019

Rex Tillerson was right pic.twitter.com/DdFN2e0pOw — Helpmesharpieyouremyonlyhope (@Keanin15) December 5, 2019

I would say: Forget Impeachment. Go to remove him. 25th. That would save Americans their tax money and congress time. — Viera Masih (@mahimamemoir) December 5, 2019

You directly and definitely met the definition of breaking the law against requesting election interference from a foreign power. What's more, you said in June that you would do it. And in July, you did it. You said you'd break the law and you did. Actions have consequences. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 5, 2019

