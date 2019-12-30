Quantcast
Trump’s presidency has shattered America’s biggest ‘self-serving myths’: Constitutional law professor

Published

1 min ago

on

Aziz Rana, a professor at Cornell University who specializes in teaching constitutional law, has written an essay in The Guardian on how Donald Trump’s presidency has helped shatter some of America’s biggest “self-serving myths.”

Specifically, Rana says that Trump’s election has blown the lid off the comforting fictions that elites in both major parties have long told themselves about American “exceptionalism.”

“With the rise of Donald Trump and the return of a virulent politics of xenophobia and exclusion, it became increasingly difficult, even for many in the political establishment, to reproduce these past homilies,” he argues.

Among the myths that have taken a beating under Trump has been the belief in meritocracy — that is, those in America who are successful have earned it with a mix of intelligence and hard work.

“Trump’s victory in 2016, despite losing the popular vote, not only made plain these institutional flaws but also made it almost impossible for establishment politicians to repeat the old truisms,” Rana argues. “How could you talk about American meritocracy when so much of political and economic power was defined by nepotism, incompetence and sheer impunity?”

Rana then argues against the danger of seeing Trump as the sole problem in American politics, rather than a symptom of its overall decay.

“For this reason, there is only one path forward for the US — a politics of genuine transformation,” he writes. “This means nothing less than democratic changes to the electoral process, the economy and the political-legal order more broadly.”

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
