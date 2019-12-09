UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his ‘right’ to ‘speak up more strongly against gays in the military’
The UK’s Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson once attacked gay people for serving in their country’s armed forces, called LGBTQ people “tank-topped bum boys,” and even supported a claim from foreign dictator Robert Mugabe that the opposing British Labour Party was composed of “gay gangsters.”
“Across the country, there are many Tories who wish their party leadership would speak up more strongly against, say, gays in the military,” Johnson said. “They are, of course, right.”
Prime Minister Johnson, who at times has cozied up to U.S. President Donald Trump, refused to apologize.
Calling his remarks “shocking,” The Daily Mirror reports Johnson “complained the police had been ‘cowed’ by the Macpherson report – which uncovered institutional racism in the force in the wake of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.”
And he said officers were too busy “stuck on racial awareness programmes” or trying to “catch paedophiles in ancient public schools” to investigate the theft of his bike.
The Prime Minister’s remarks were recently unearthed from a 2008 book chronicling his past newspaper columns dating as far back as 2000.
The Mirror adds that Johnson also “made a spirited defence of some of the homophobic, racist and callous views that earned the Conservatives the nickname ‘the nasty party.’”
Last month Prime Minister Johnson refused to apologize for calling LGBTQ people “tank-topped bum boys,” and Muslim women “letterboxes,” The Independent reported, adding he also “wrote that seeing ‘a bunch of black kids’ scared him.”
“I defend my right to speak out,” Johnson recently told reporters.
Breaking Banner
Estranged Republican horrified her former party thinks Trump is better than Lincoln
Estranged former Republican Ashley Pratte found herself aghast by a recent poll showing a majority of GOP voters now rate President Donald Trump more favorably than Abraham Lincoln.
Writing for NBC News, Pratte argued that Lincoln, widely considered by historians to be one of America's greatest presidents, was the polar opposite of Trump.
"Trump’s years in office have been full of nepotism, scandal, profiting from his position as president and now he is about to become the third-ever president to be impeached," she argued. "So how can those same Republicans now honestly believe that Trump has, in any way, been a good president, let alone one of the best?"
Breaking Banner
‘Castor lies’: GOP counsel busted for peddling Ukraine falsehood in impeachment testimony
Republican counsel Stephen Castor lied during his impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.
The GOP attorney testified that Ukrainian officials "did not learn (military aid) was paused until the pause was reported publicly in the U.S. media on Aug. 28," but Just Security editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman said that claim was false.
Castor: Ukraine officials "did not learn it was paused until the pause was reported publicly in the US media on August 28"
Tempers erupt at latest impeachment hearing as Democrats make the case against Trump
Democrats laid out the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Monday as they prepared to issue formal charges against the US leader.
Four months after an anonymous whistleblower sparked the investigation of Trump for seeking illicit political favors from Ukraine, Democrats said there was clear evidence that he had committed bribery, abused his power, and obstructed the investigation.
"President Trump put himself before country. These facts are not in dispute," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said.
Facing an almost certain vote in the coming weeks to make Trump the third president impeached and placed on trial, Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the committee, countered that the effort was a simply "a good PR move" for Democrats ahead of next year's national elections.