UN chief says humanity’s ‘war against nature’ must stop
The devastating impact of global warming that threatens humanity is a pushback from Nature under assault, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday ahead of a key climate conference.
“For many decades the human species has been at war with the planet, and now the planet is fighting back,” he said, decrying the “utterly inadequate” efforts of the world’s major economies to curb carbon pollution.
“We must stop our war against nature, and science tells us we can do it.”
Guterres flagged a UN report to be released in a few days confirming the last five years are the warmest on record, with 2019 likely to be the second hottest ever.
“Climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent, more deadly, more destructive,” he said on the eve of the 196-nation COP25 climate change talks in Madrid.
Every year, air pollution associated with climate change kills seven million people, he noted, adding that human health and food security are at risk.
The UN chief’s comments were clearly aimed at the handful of countries responsible for more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions, though he did not call them out by name.
President Donald Trump has set in motion the process that would see the United States withdraw from the Paris deal by the end of the year, and other major emitters — China, India, Russia and Brazil — have given scant indication that they will deepen their commitments.
Guterres singled out the European Union as playing a constructive role, saying the 28-nation bloc could help lead the way towards a net-zero global economy by 2050.
The Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at under two degrees Celsius, and 1.5C if feasible.
But current national pledges — if carried out — would see global temperatures rise by at least 3C, a recipe for human misery, according to scientists.
Despite growing public pressure, the 12-day negotiating session is likely to remain technical in nature, focused on finalising the “rulebook” for the Paris Agreement, which becomes operation at the end of next year.
Climate change is no longer a long-term problem, Guterres said.
“We are confronted now with a global climate crisis and the point of no return is no longer over the horizon — it is in sight and hurtling towards us.”
It’s past time Congress reined in the president’s emergency powers
The full Senate could soon consider legislation that would rein in the president's emergency powers and bolster the principle of separation of powers that underpins American democracy. This legislation, the ARTICLE ONE Act as amended by a Senate committee, contains sensible reforms of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA), the flawed and outdated law that governs the emergency declaration process.
Most notably, the bill would revise the current emergency renewal framework so that a national emergency would automatically expire after an initial 30-day time window.
Israel planning new Jewish settlement in flashpoint Hebron
Israel's new hard-right defence minister on Sunday ordered officials to start planning a new Jewish settlement in the heart of the divided West Bank city of Hebron.
Naftali Bennett's announcement came as the prospects of a third snap election since April loomed larger, with the minister's New Right party leaning heavily on settlers for support at the polls.
The Defence Ministry said Bennett had instructed departments responsible for the Israeli occupied West Bank "to notify the Hebron municipality of planning a new Jewish neighbourhood in the wholesale market complex".
The market area is on Hebron's once-bustling Shuhada Street, which leads to a holy site where the biblical Abraham is believed to have been buried.
World leaders will avoid Trump at NATO meeting because they have seen the ‘damage he has done’: MSNBC panel
An MSNBC panel on Sunday morning dug into Donald Trump's visit to the UK, scheduled to begin on Monday, saying all indications are that NATO leaders -- including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- are not looking forward to being seen with the U.S. president due to the risk of damaging their own reputations.
Speaking with host David Gura, former White House aide Ned Price said Johnson's biggest worry is keeping Trump from saying anything untoward during his visit -- including endorsing him before an election scheduled for December 12.
"NATO is facing internal challenges, challenges that are coming from the president of the United States," Price explained. "Focus on defense spending of the allies instead of the emerging threats that NATO has to be attuned to, including the rise of China, Russia, which of course has shown aggression in recent days."