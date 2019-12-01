Quantcast
University kills at least one job after giving millions to preserve white supremacist statue

1 min ago

Last week the North Carolina University system announced that it was giving a $2.5 million to a trust that would fund the preservation of Confederate statues, namely the “Silent Sam” statue that was toppled by protesters. Now it seems at least one job has been cut and a North Carolina State employee is questioning if it was as a result of the settlement.

The lawsuit is from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which promotes southern states that waged war against the United States when it tried to abolish slavery.

“The preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor in the South’s decision to fight the Second American Revolution,” their website claims. “The tenacity with which Confederate soldiers fought underscored their belief in the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. These attributes are the underpinning of our democratic society and represent the foundation on which this nation was built. Today, the Sons of Confederate Veterans is preserving the history and legacy of these heroes, so future generations can understand the motives that animated the Southern Cause.”

Under the terms outlined in the settlement, the Sons of Confederate Veterans will take the “Silent Sam” statue off campus, after it was toppled last year during protests. The Confederal group will “forever maintain possession of the monument outside any of the 14 counties currently containing a UNC System campus,” while UNC will set up a $2.5 million charitable trust, “using non-state funds,” for “certain limited expenses related to the care and preservation of the monument, including potentially a facility to house and display the monument.”

The statue was dedicated in 1913 where UNC trustee Julian Carr spoke about the importance of adopting white supremacist values.

According to one staffer, his team at NC State lost a position after a “demoralizing” process where his team was forced to “justify your existence” in a budget exercise.

It’s unknown if the budget cuts are related to the $2.5 million settlement, and it’s unclear where the funds came from in the university system for the state. But at least one staffer fears the two are related.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
NYTimes’ Paul Krugman explains why it was predictable for Republicans to sell out their party for Trump

43 mins ago

December 1, 2019

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained on Twitter Sunday that the GOP easily destroyed their values and party for President Donald Trump is a natural extension of who Republicans have been for decades.

"People shocked by GOP embrace of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin's conspiracy theories should bear in mind that Republicans long ago decided to claim that global warming is a hoax perpetrated by a vast international scientific cabal," Krugman tweeted. "This is who they've been for a long time."

https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/1201233047183605760

The tweet was in response to CNBC's John Harwood, who tweeted Sunday about Sen. John Kennedy's (R-LA) appearance on "Meet the Press" in which he parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine.

‘Shadow of Trump looms large’: Boris Johnson opponents using president’s visit as a weapon against prime minister

2 hours ago

December 1, 2019

Opponents of Boris Johnson are planning on hanging Donald Trump's extreme lack of popularity in the United Kingdom around the neck of the prime minister when the president visits for NATO meetings this week in the hopes that it will damage Johnson's chances of being re-elected on December 12.

According to a report at the Washington Post, "There’s little surprise that the American president is playing an outsize role in Britain’s upcoming elections — for good or bad, depending," with Trump, all too often, offering opinions on the internal affairs of one of the most loyal of U.S. allies.

MSNBC’s Scarborough scorches Doug Collin’s Trump defense on Fox: ‘The collective IQ of Republican politicians falls further’

3 hours ago

December 1, 2019

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough seemed unimpressed with Rep. Doug Collin's appearance on Fox News Sunday, where he tried to dismiss the House impeachment inquiry looking at Donald Trump, with Scarborough saying the Georgia Republican did his party no favors.

Appearing with host Chris Wallace, Collins filibustered for most of the interview and said that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be the first witness in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment, which baffled the Fox host.

“So you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?” Wallace asked, to which Collins replied, "He needs to be. He’s put himself into that position. If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of, you know, why he’s doing it.”

