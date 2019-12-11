University of Phoenix to cancel $141 million in student debt after getting busted for deceptive ads
According to the Associated Press, the University of Phoenix and its parent company will pay out $50 million in cash and cancel $141 million in student debt in response to allegations of deceptive advertising.
The settlement is in regards to a 2012 ad campaign the university pushed that promoted partnerships with companies including Microsoft, Twitter and Adobe, claiming that the university partnered with the companies to create job opportunities for students.
In reality, no such partnerships existed.
“Students making important decisions about their education need the facts, not fantasy job opportunities that do not exist,” Andrew Smith, director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, told the AP.
Under the terms of the settlement, the University of Phoenix and its parent company, Apollo, will cancel all remaining student debt for students who attended the school between October 1, 2012, and the end of 2016.
Read the full report over at MarketWatch.
University of Phoenix to cancel $141 million in student debt after getting busted for deceptive ads
According to the Associated Press, the University of Phoenix and its parent company will pay out $50 million in cash and cancel $141 million in student debt in response to allegations of deceptive advertising.
The settlement is in regards to a 2012 ad campaign the university pushed that promoted partnerships with companies including Microsoft, Twitter and Adobe, claiming that the university partnered with the companies to create job opportunities for students.
In reality, no such partnerships existed.
“Students making important decisions about their education need the facts, not fantasy job opportunities that do not exist," Andrew Smith, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, told the AP.
Breaking Banner
‘Jaw dropping’: Libertarian explains how Trump’s congressional defenders are gaslighting America
Libertarian columnist Jacob Sullum of Reason Magazine has tried to keep an open mind about impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump -- but he has found himself confounded time and again by the president's defenders completely misstating or misrepresenting basic facts.
In his latest column, Sullum calls out Republican lawyer Stephen Castor for making a "jaw dropping" argument that Trump never asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political opponents, despite the fact that the White House's own readout of the now-infamous July 25th call shows he did exactly that.
Greta Thunberg slams ‘misleading’ climate pledges at chaotic UN summit
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused wealthier nations of inventing ways to avoid slashing their greenhouse gas emissions, branding their climate action "misleading" at a summit in Madrid disrupted by clashes between youth activists and security.
The UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming has become an "opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition" to act on climate, the 16-year-old told delegates and observers to vigorous applause.
"Countries are finding clever ways around having to take real action."