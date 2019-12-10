Quantcast
‘Unprecedented and inappropriate’: Former IG slams Bill Barr’s investigator for attack on FBI

Published

1 min ago

on

From the outset, Attorney General William Barr attacked the findings of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz debunking GOP conspiracy theories about the FBI “spying” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. But he was also joined by U.S. Attorney John Durham, a longtime career official in the Justice Department whom Barr had tapped to run a parallel investigation — even though Durham, according to recent reports, cannot find criminal misconduct to charge.

On Tuesday, former DOJ Inspector General Michael Bromwich sharply criticized Durham’s remarks, calling them “unprecedented and inappropriate” — and suggesting that Durham should face administrative sanctions for attempting to undermine a federal agency watchdog.

Republicans had long been hoping that Horowitz’s report would validate the narrative of a rogue intelligence community “deep state” trying to undermine Trump. Many of Trump’s supporters are now falsely acting as though the report says this anyway.

WATCH LIVE: Democrats to unveil historic articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

On Tuesday morning members of the Democratic-led House of Representatives will release the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, "House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday. Democratic leaders are pushing ahead with formal charges saying the president put U.S. elections and national security at risk by asking Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden, while withholding military aid for an ally trying to counter hostile Russia neighbors. They warn Trump could do it again if left unchecked.

Giuliani’s new 20-year-old spokeswoman has a shady resume and links to Ukraine henchmen

President Donald Trump's allies are still trying to figure out why Rudy Giuliani hired a 20-year-old Instagram personality as his director of communications.

The president's personal attorney travels everywhere, including Ukraine, with Christianné Allen, a former teenage Trump campaign volunteer who has served since September as his media strategist and technology consultant, reported Politico.

“Nobody can figure out who the eff she is or how she got in there,” a friend of Giuliani told the website's Daniel Lippman.

Continue Reading
 
 