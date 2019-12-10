‘Unprecedented and inappropriate’: Former IG slams Bill Barr’s investigator for attack on FBI

From the outset, Attorney General William Barr attacked the findings of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz debunking GOP conspiracy theories about the FBI “spying” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. But he was also joined by U.S. Attorney John Durham, a longtime career official in the Justice Department whom Barr had tapped to run a parallel investigation — even though Durham, according to recent reports, cannot find criminal misconduct to charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, former DOJ Inspector General Michael Bromwich sharply criticized Durham’s remarks, calling them “unprecedented and inappropriate” — and suggesting that Durham should face administrative sanctions for attempting to undermine a federal agency watchdog.

Durham’s statement is unprecedented and inappropriate. In the 30 year history of the DOJ IG, no prosecutor working on a related matter has ever issued a statement designed to contradict or undermine IG findings. It is grounds for a disciplinary referral. https://t.co/xjojS48cS6 — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) December 10, 2019

Republicans had long been hoping that Horowitz’s report would validate the narrative of a rogue intelligence community “deep state” trying to undermine Trump. Many of Trump’s supporters are now falsely acting as though the report says this anyway.